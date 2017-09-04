Every new Nokia smartphone will get Android Oreo update

Every new Nokia smartphone will get the Android Oreo update, including the newly released Nokia 8 - which isn't really a great surprise.

TechRadar exclusively revealed the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 would get the Android 8 update back in June 2017, but now Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, has taken to Twitter to confirm the whole range is inline for the latest version of the software.

It makes sense then, that the most powerful new device (the Nokia 8) will also get the update.

All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included. No comments yet on timing so that I don't get into trouble 😊.September 2, 2017

There is, however, no timescale for when the update will arrive, but with HMD's almost stock Android implementation of the software on its devices we hope it'll be with users before the end of the year.

We already know the newly announced Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact will ship with Android Oreo when they go on sale in September 2017, which means others will be keen not to get left behind.

Via PhoneArena and NPU