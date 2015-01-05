Samsung's first portable SSD is as small as a credit card

Well, the impossible has happened: someone has made a solid state drive that's actually quite exciting.

Samsung's SSD T1 is about the same size - albeit thicker - than a credit card, measuring 2.1 x 2.8 x 0.36 inches.

Supporting 256-bit encryption, it's nice and secure too, while Samsung says that input/output speeds are 100x faster than HDD.

Expect to get your hands on this in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB flavours from January 20, for $179, $299 and $599 respectively. Global prices are yet to be announced.