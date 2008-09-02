Google Chrome: first screenshot

Google surprised everyone late last night by announcing it is to enter the web browsing market with Google Chrome.

Not doing things by half, details were more sketched than sketchy, with the company hiring comic-book artist Scott McCloud to draw up a 38-page comic book about the new browser.

If you don't fancy leafing through the quite frankly excellent tome, then take a look at the first screenshot to emerge of Google Chrome.

Tabbed browsing

As you can see, tab browsing has been placed on the top of the browser, instead of its usual position below the address bar.

There's also a look at the most visited pages, where Google is using a visual rather than text approach: big boxes highlighting the pages you have visited the most.

Stay tuned for more Google Chrome news as and when it happens.