Best laptops for photographers in 2019: Photo editing in Photoshop

The best laptops for photographers can rival traditional desktops when it comes to raw horsepower.

Trying to figure out which are the best laptops for photographers? Photo editing software can be pretty demanding, especially if you're working on high resolution raw files and utilizing advanced effects, so you'll want to make sure that you’re investing in a laptop that has all the makings of a powerful photo editing tool.

At the end of the day, the best laptops for photographers can rival traditional desktop hardware when it comes to raw horsepower. Additionally, unlike laptops of old, many boast pixel-perfect displays with stunning color, as well as wide contrast to keep highlight and shadow detail consistently visible.

We put together a list of the best laptops for photographers and photo editing for you. In this guide, we’ll go through all the best laptops and Ultrabooks that can help photographers, no matter which photo editors you’re using – whether it’s Adobe Photoshop or GIMP.

Keep an eye out for money-saving Black Friday deals. You might just score one of these laptops at a bargain price.

What you need to know about Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it, along with the Black Friday Laptop deals the day is known for. So, while you can still find some amazing laptop deals down below, thanks to our exclusive price comparison tool, you can expect some epic Best Buy Black Friday deals on the best laptops for photographers, for example.

Best laptops for photographers 2019 at a glance:

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019) MacBook Pro 15-inch Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition Huawei MateBook X Pro Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13.5-inch) Dell XPS 15 (2019) Dell XPS 13 HP Spectre x360 Lenovo Yoga C930 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

This 2019’s MacBook now boasts 8th-generation processors. (Image credit: Apple)

1. MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019)

No longer a compromise

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, 2,560 x 1,600 Retina display | Storage: 128GB – 2TB SSD

Decent performance

Excellent battery life

Same Butterfly keyboard switches

If you already love the MacBook Pro 13-inch’s design, and you’re just looking to swap your aging model to a more powerful one, then you’re in luck. This 2019’s MacBook now boasts 8th-generation processors, which makes also makes it a great upgrade if you’re tired of lugging around your 15-inch model. Unfortunately, you can no longer find a non-Touch Bar model, but with Apple adding more functionality to it, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. And, of course, Apple rounds it all out with that premium, surprisingly robust build and excellent battery life.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019)

See more like this: The best Macs and Macbooks 2018

Apple's MacBook Pro 15-inch laptops are better and more powerful than ever. (Image credit: Apple)

2. MacBook Pro 15-inch

Same body, big leap in power

CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i7 – i9 | Graphics: Radeon Pro 555X – Radeon Pro 560X | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.4-inch 2,880 x 1,800 (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology | Storage: up to 4TB SSD

Fantastic design

True Tone works well when you want it

Touch Bar is improving

Expensive

Lack of ports

Keyboard still feels a little flat

With Apple having recently fitted its MacBook Pro 15-inch with Intel’s latest 9th-generation processors, these laptops are better and more powerful than ever, which means it’s just the ticket for demanding post-processing tasks. Of course, the fact that it boasts Touch ID and an improved Touch Bar, and is upgradeable to 4TB of SSD storage means that you can have a more seamless experience doing so. Although you will have to adjust to not having an SD card port and only two Thunderbolt 3, this is still one of the best laptops for photographers.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro 15-inch

Razer took its famous gaming laptop and turned it into one of the best mobile creative workstations. (Image credit: Razer)

3. Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition

A seriously powerful pro laptop

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q – NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 Studio Edition | RAM: 32GB | Screen: 15.6" OLED 4K Touch 60Hz, factory calibrated | Storage: 1TB SSD

Powerful

Beautiful screen

Expensive

Razer’s idea of taking its famous gaming laptop and turning it into one of the best mobile creative workstations 2019 has to offer has paid off. Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition takes the mantle from one of HP’s most powerful laptops as among the best laptops for photographers. Without a doubt, this model was designed with photographers – as well as video editors and game designers – in mind, rocking powerful graphics cards and an absolute stunner of a 4K display. You’ll be spending a lot of money to take this laptop home. But, make no mistake, it will be one of the smartest investments you’ll ever make.

Read the full review: Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition

Huawei MateBook X Pro comes packed with cutting edge components that allow it to perform brilliantly. (Image credit: Huawei)

4. Huawei MateBook X Pro

A brilliant laptop for photographers

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX150 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.9-inch 3000 x 2000 LTPS | Storage: 512GB SSD

Beautiful design

Fantastic display

Terrific battery life

No SD card slot

Webcam not great

The Huawei MateBook X Pro has proved to be a truly brilliant contender to more established brands like Apple and Dell. This is a gorgeously-designed laptop with a stunning screen (albeit with a rather odd aspect ratio). Better yet, it comes packed with cutting edge components that allow it to perform brilliantly, and a battery life that runs rings around many of its rivals. It’s also competitively priced, giving you excellent features, design and performance for less. The combination of brilliant screen, powerful components and (relatively) affordable price makes this one of the best laptops for photographers in 2019.

Read the full review: Huawei MateBook X Pro

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13.5-inch) is definitely one of the best laptops for photographers. (Image credit: Microsoft)

5. Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13.5-inch)

An amazing laptop that does even more as a tablet

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.5” 3000 x 2000 PixelSense Display with touchscreen | Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe SSD

Seamless tablet integration

Unrivaled display

Pricey

No Surface Pen included

The Surface Book 2 is Microsoft's followup to its popular 2-in-1 device, and it’s definitely one of the best laptops for photographers. With a full version of Windows 10 installed, it can run Photoshop with any issues. It comes with boosted components, and its screen remains gorgeous. Only Apple's marginally better colour calibration gives the MacBook's image quality the edge, but Microsoft fights back with a superior 3,000 x 2,000 resolution and an ideal aspect ratio for viewing APS-C and full-frame images. The screen's touch-sensitive, but its real party trick is its ability to detach from the rest of the laptop to become a tablet. It's a shame that the Surface Pen stylus doesn't come included, as we'd definitely recommend buying for your photo editing sessions.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13.5-inch)

Dell XPS 15's impressive specifications mean it will keep up with all your edits. (Image credit: Dell)

6. Dell XPS 15 (2019)

Big power, little change

CPU: 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H – i9-9980HK | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 | RAM: 8GB – 64GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) InfinityEdge Anti-Glare Non-touch IPS – 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Anti-Reflective InfinityEdge Touch IPS | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Webcam has finally moved

Core i9 power

No major redesign

One of our top favorite laptops here at TechRadar must be Dell’s XPS line, thanks to their gorgeous displays and powerful components inside. So, it isn’t surprising that the Dell XPS 15 for 2019 has made it to yet another list. There’s not much redesign here beyond Dell finally fixing that awful webcam placement, thank goodness, but as they say, if it isn’t broken… What matters here are the innards, and this laptop’s definitely got power with those 9th-generation Intel Core processors leading the charge. If you’re looking to invest in one of the best laptops for photographers, this is definitely an affordable one to consider.

Read the hands-on review: Dell XPS 15

Dell XPS 13 boasts a similar resolution and pixel density to the MacBook and Surface Book. (Image credit: Dell)

7. Dell XPS 13

Touchscreen can streamline photo browsing and culling

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) – 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge Anti-Glare Non-touch IPS | Storage: up to 2TB SSD

Extremely portable

Decent power and screen

Mediocre battery life

Expensive

This laptop's claim to fame is being the smallest 13.3-inch laptop on the market. It's slim screen bezel helps contribute to a svelte 304mm x 200mm x 15mm form that needs to be held to be truly appreciated. But it’s also among the best laptops for photographers. The XPS 13's screen is touch-sensitive, and it boasts a similar resolution and pixel density to the MacBook and Surface Book. Image quality is more in line with the ZenBook though, falling slightly short on colour and contrast intensity compared to Apple and Microsoft's displays. A highly portable package with little compromise other than battery life.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

HP Spectre x360 (2019) takes things to another level, power-wise. (Image credit: HP)

8. HP Spectre x360

A best 2-in-1 gets better

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) touchscreen | Storage: 256GB – 2TB PCIe SSD

Very well built

Powerful and thin

Expensive

Sartorially-conscious photographers will love the look of this 13-inch stunner, sure. But the 2019 Spectre x360 also takes things to another level, power-wise. With its gem cut design and sleek profile, it’s this one of the most beautiful laptops on the market right now. However, HP also fitted this with powerful Intel Whiskey Lake processors and long battery life, which means that you’re getting one of the best laptops for photographers.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360 (2019)

Lenovo Yoga C930 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to date. (Image credit: Lenovo)

9. Lenovo Yoga C930

2-in-1 with little to no compromise

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.9-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS Glossy Multi-touch | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Strong build quality

Robust feature set

Excellent battery life

Weak graphics performance

Pricey upgrade options

Sleek, slim and with solid specs to boot, the new Lenovo Yoga C930 not only deserves to be voted one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to date, but it’s also a worthy addition in our best laptops for photographers list. That’s without mentioning the fact that it now touts a 4K display model, which is just excellent for editing those high resolution full-frame shots. This 2-in-1 is a strong contender for photographers on the budget, but if you do decide to go for gold, you might have to break the bank.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga C930

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 boasts updated hardware that brings solid performance upgrades. (Image credit: Microsoft)

10. Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

A brilliant sequel from Microsoft

CPU: Intel Core i5 - i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD

Competitive power level

Lovely new black color scheme

No Thunderbolt 3 option

Too few ports for its size

While it doesn't represent a huge improvement of the original Surface Laptop, the Surface Laptop 2 offers enhancements in all the areas we were hoping for, including updated hardware that brings solid performance upgrades. This is a laptop that finally delivers on what Microsoft set out to do with the original: a pure, powerful Windows 10 laptop experience. If you're not sold on the 2-in-1 nature of the Surface Book 2, but love Microsoft's premium build quality and design, then the Surface Laptop 2 is the laptop for you, especially if you’re looking for the best laptops for photographers.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

Key things to look out for

Watch the video above for the top 7 things to consider when buying a laptop.

It's easy to get bogged down in the tech and spec soup of computer terminology, but there are a couple of key areas photographers need to think about.

The first is the quality of the screen. This used to be more eye-sore than eye-candy, with appalling contrast and viewing angles, but thankfully IPS display tech fixes this and you shouldn't settle for anything less.

An SSD (solid state drive) is a must as your primary storage in any new laptop. A conventional hard disk drive will bottleneck performance like flat tires on a Ferrari, and while dedicated graphics cards are great for gaming, they're not a necessity here. Today's processors can fill in for them, and they pack enough pixel-pushing punch for photo editing.

The MacBook is favoured by many photographers, and for good reason. But don't rule out comparably priced laptop PCs, which can offer more bang per buck with better upgradability.

Join Adobe Creative Cloud and save 15% on your first year

TechRadar has teamed up with Adobe to offer a special discount on Creative Cloud All Apps membership. For the first year, you'll pay just $45.04/£42.46 per month – down from the regular price of $52.99/£49.94. You'll get access to Adobe's full suite of creative apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom and Illustrator, plus 100GB cloud storage for your projects. Offer ends August 26 2018.View Deal