Assassin's Creed Origins gets a 60fps bump on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles tomorrow

It's been a long wait since Ubisoft confirmed it, but Assassin's Creed Origins is finally getting a 60 frames-per-second patch for new-gen consoles this week.

Launching on June 2, this patch gives Assassin's Creed Origins a significant performance improvement on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Confirming release details on Twitter (opens in new tab), Ubisoft achieved this via PS4 and Xbox One backwards compatibility, and these editions were previously locked to 30fps gameplay.

Playing as Bayek, this entry saw us fending off the Order of the Ancients in Ancient Egypt. Widely considered one of the best Assassin's Creed games, Origins is credited with revitalizing Ubisoft's famous franchise, so fans were ecstatic when Ubisoft revealed the Origins 60fps update (opens in new tab) last December.

It follows yesterday's confirmation that Origins is also coming to Xbox Game Pass on June 7, via the cloud, console and PC. That's part of a new partnership between Microsoft and Ubisoft, and fans can expect more Ubisoft games to arrive on Microsoft's subscription service in the near-future.

A familiar story

Right now, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is currently the only entry with native PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X editions. That brings the normal performance toggle we've come to expect, letting you choose 'Performance mode' 60fps which targets 1440p resolution, or 'Quality mode' that 30fps at 4K resolution.

Despite that, Ubisoft has given significant support to its modern Assassin's Creed entries. Starting from Origins, the French publisher has gone the extra mile between supporting recent entries. Much like Origins has now, Assassin's Creed Odyssey also received a 60fps patch back in August 2021.

However, it's worth remembering these are not native ports, so you won't suddenly find compatibility with, say, the DualSense's adaptive triggers. This patch is designed to boost existing performance via backwards compatibility. So, neither Origins and Odyssey get the full benefits new-gen consoles provides, but it's still a welcome sight for fans.