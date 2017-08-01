Apple hints that iPhone 8 will launch in September

Apple CEO Tim Cook just gave us the strongest sign that the iPhone 8 release date will indeed happen in September.
Today's earnings call by the Cupertino company forecasts a strong quarter spanning July 1 through the end of September. That's the best sign iPhone 8 won't be late.
Of course, we could also see the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, too, which is expected get to a basic specs update and start at a cheaper price and the iPhone 8.
Apple projects revenue will be between $49 billion and $52 billion, according to the company's fiscal 2017 guidance. That's higher than its $45.4 billion this past quarter.
This helps dispel months of iPhone 8 delay rumors that had analysts guessing its so-called 10th anniversary iPhone won't come out until October, November or even 2018.
Get ready for iPhone 8 AR demos in September
Tim Cook can't stop talking about augmented reality during conference calls, and today's earnings call was no different. He basically lead with the AR topic.
includes AR developer tools for current iPhones, and we're expected the vertical camera array on the back of the leaked iPhone 8 will heighten Apple's newfound augmented reality experience.
