Amazon AU will now ship to New Zealand

After previously being restricted to Amazon’s US website, New Zealanders can now shop on Amazon Australia and have items shipped much faster from across the ditch.

New Zealanders now have access to the millions of products available on Amazon.com.au, which from today (July 6), are also eligible for standard delivery from AU$2.99, or expedited to select areas in Auckland and Christchurch from AU$6.99.

Kiwis will see prices listed in Australian dollars when browsing the site, but Amazon is yet to confirm whether New Zealanders will be able to see a conversion into NZD at checkout.

Returns should be fairly easy as well – most items will include a postage paid label, and customers can choose to drop their item off at a DHL location or organise to have the package picked up from home.

What this means for NZ shoppers

The launch of Amazon Australia’s website in New Zealand means Kiwi’s will get to take advantage of large sale events held by the retail giant, including Prime Day and Black Friday.

Amazon’s also known for offering very competitive prices, often beating the price on tech items that are on sale at other retail stores. For example, Amazon is currently offering much cheaper prices on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series S than what you’ll find from local retailers.

It remains to be seen how the introduction of Amazon.com.au could affect New Zealand’s big retailers, but it could lead to better prices for buyers across the board.

So what are the popular Amazon devices you should know about? Amazon’s got quite a presence in the smart home space, with the Echo Dot as the brand’s smart speaker and the Echo Show as its family of smart displays.

There’s also Amazon’s extensive lineup of Ring devices, which act as smart doorbells with two-way talk and video capabilities all accessed from your smartphone.

Outside of smart home gadgets, Amazon’s Kindle devices are very popular ereaders, while a number of great mesh router’s are available from Amazon’s eero line.