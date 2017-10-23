Amaysim now selling phones & tablets outright, throwing 10% off until Oct 31

Amaysim is an Australian telco best known for its focus on international value in its plans, but for anyone in the market for a new handset, its latest announcement is sure to please.
The company has opened up an online device store where you can purchase the latest smartphone handsets (along with some older classics) outright at generally excellent prices. Conveniently, the company has also just launched some incredibly affordable SIM-only plans to go with your new phone.
If you don’t have the money for an outright purchase on hand, Amaysim's said it will make a number of payment plans available in the near future. Those plans won't tie you to a specific mobile service contract either, nor will they require you to stay locked in with the telco or pay the remainder off in a lump sum when you leave (unlike most competitors).
To top it all off, there’s a 10% discount on the entire store when you use the code HELLO10, so if you manage to get in and order before October 31, you can save some serious dollars.
We’ve sifted through the available handsets and come up with some of the best savings:
- Samsung Galaxy S8 ($761, down from $1,199) – The Coral Blue Galaxy S8 is massively reduced, getting you the best phone of 2017 for an incredible price.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (From $1,076, down from $1,499) – There are two options, the first is a direct import dual-SIM version for only $1,076 and the second is Australian stock, although the latter is $1,349.
- Apple iPhone 8 64GB ($932, down from $1,079) – Discounts on Apple products are rare, particularly those that have just been released, so any savings are good savings at this point for the iPhone 8.
- HTC U Ultra ($419, down from $1,199) – The U Ultra was released earlier in 2017 and has since been overtaken by the HTC U11, but a saving of nearly $800 is stupidly large considering how capable this flagship still is.
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus ($824, down from $1,349) – If you don’t mind the (truly awesome) Coral Blue or Rose Pink colour schemes, you can grab yourself a Galaxy S8+ for peanuts.
- Huawei P9 ($400, down from $799) – Despite being last year’s model, the P9 is still an excellent workhorse of a handset and you can get it here for half price.
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB ($923, down from $1,249) – This is the 2015 model iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and although it's still expensive for an older model, you'll rarely find discounts on Apple products, so you may as well save yourself over $300.
- Samsung Galaxy TabPro S 12-inch ($995, down from $1,649) – Last year's TabPro is still a beast of a tablet, and if you're a fan of Android, this is definitely the one to go for. Save yourself over $650 with Amaysim.
Is it safe to buy from Amaysim?
The slight caveat with Amaysim's store seems to be that they offer both Australian and import stock. With most models there’ll be some indication of whether it’s Australian or imported, and in some cases you’ll even be able to select which stock you’d prefer. However, even if you do purchase a direct import device, the company’s disclaimer (found at the foot of each product page) is fairly reassuring:
“We source from near and far to get great quality devices at sharp prices. Sometimes the stock will be local, in other cases it may be a direct import. In all cases you will receive a solid local [2-year] warranty, Australian plugs or chargers and a device suitable for our network.”
More tech on the way
Nestled in amongst the announcement comes the news that these currently available handsets and tablets are just the tip of the iceberg.
Amaysim intends for the shop to expand into a "true online tech store", featuring laptops, drones, personal audio, gaming, VR, and connected devices in the near future, although a specific date for the expansion hasn't yet been announced.
This addition will join the Amaysim’s existing mobile, broadband, and energy offerings, as the company hopes to extend its claim on "online convenience, no lock-in contracts and great value". Hopefully we'll be seeing similar savings on the other tech items when they arrive.