Star Wars Battlefront 2 tips and tricks: from multiplayer beta to the main game

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, EA's Star Wars: Battlefront was released. Actually, it was about two years ago, but let's not get caught up in the specifics.

In the intervening years, while the space tourism of the game still holds up well, hardcore players have looked for more from the core first-person shooting and space dogfighting. Enter Star Wars: Battlefront 2, a sequel that looks to add strategic depth to the space opera bombast.

With the multiplayer beta now in the wild, we're kicking off with some tips and tricks for this opening stage of the Battlefront 2 experience. And then, when the full game releases, we'll give you strategies and advice for the single player portion and full, wider multiplayer suite.

Remember, hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side – or some decent tips. So get reading before you start blasting!