Enhance a bland sky in a photo

For more exciting skies in landscape images, you can fit a graduated neutral density (ND) filter over the camera's lens. This makes a dull sky look more dramatic as it becomes gradually darker towards the top of the frame.

These camera-mounted filters can be effective, but you're stuck with the look that they produce. If the filter-produced gradient is in the wrong place then there's not much you can do to alter it. By replicating the graduated ND effect in Photoshop Elements (or another photo editing program), you can darken the sky's tones with complete control.

We'll show you how to edit the mask of a Levels adjustment layer with the Gradient tool so that the darker tones get lighter towards the horizon. By editing a mask you can alter the strength and location of the gradated tonal adjustment with ease.

We'll also show you how to use adjustment layers to selectively boost the colours.