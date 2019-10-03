2019 NRL Grand Finals: how to watch the Rugby League's ultimate showdown live

Australia enjoys quite a few codes of football, but Rugby League is, undeniably, one of the country’s favourites. During the regular season, fans Down Under often bundle up to face the winter cold and rain so they can watch their favourite team battle it out on the field.

The weather is warming up and so is the action out in the middle. After a hard-fought 25 weeks of the regular season, and a few of weeks of qualifiers, it's the Grand Finals weekend. The indomitable defending champions, the Roosters, are fighting hard to hold on to their crown for at least another year. However, they're facing a strong Raiders team this year, so let the rampage begin!

In Australia, free-to-air television is the easiest means of keeping up with the 2019 season, but that would mean you are chained to couch and will need to put up with ad breaks. If you think you'll need to be out and about, there are live streaming options that you can watch from anywhere in Australia, or around the world.

NRL 2019 schedule: The matches this week

The 2019 NRL season that started way back in March has run its full course and it's Grand Finals time this weekend.

Defending champions Roosters take on the Raiders on Sunday, October 6, with kick-off at 7:30pm AEST (please adjust for regional variations).

Watch the 2019 NRL Grand Finals live and free in Australia

While the Nine Network had the broadcast rights to just three matches per week during the regular season, it's the place to be if you're at home and want to catch the Grand Finals live and free. So for anyone happy to settle in for the evening at home on Sunday, Channel 9 (or 90 for HD quality) is your free-to-air-destination.

Livestream the 2019 NRL Grand Finals in Australia

There are quite a few options to choose from when it comes to live streaming the 2019 NRL Grand Finals online in Australia:

9Now | Free The easiest way would be to download the Nine Network’s 9Now app, available for desktop, iOS and Android. You’ll be able to watch a live stream of all the matches that the network holds the rights for, along with all the matches in the finals.

Kayo Sports | $25 per month; 14-day free trial This is Australia’s latest streaming service and it’s dedicated exclusively to sports. It mirrors everything being broadcast on a Foxtel Sports package, with the exception of the English Premier League channels, Eurosport and Sky Racing. That means, for just $25 a month, you can watch all the sports you want to your heart’s content, including the 2019 NRL Premiership, with no lock-in contracts to keep you tied up. Read more: Kayo Sports reviewView Deal

Foxtel Now | $54 per month; 10-day free trial Another way to live stream the NRL finals is to sign up for a Foxtel Now subscription for $25 a month. You’ll need to add the Sports pack to the subscription as well, taking your monthly costs up to $54 a month. Read more: Foxtel Now reviewView Deal

NRL Live Pass | from $3.99 If you're likely to be out and about during the qualifiers, your best option is to get yourself an NRL Live Pass. While Telstra customers often get free access to the NRL Live Pass as part of their mobile plan, it’s available to everyone for $3.99 a week, or $99.99 for an annual subscription. This will provide you with a live stream of every game. The NRL Live Pass app is available for both iOS and Android, but keep in mind that there are limitations on the display size of the live stream, so you won’t be able to cast it to a bigger screen like your TV. The maximum display size for the NRL Live Pass is 7-inches diagonal, with full-screen mode unavailable on devices with larger displays.View Deal

Livestream the 2019 NRL Grand Finals from anywhere

You don’t need a VPN connection to stream every NRL game live in case you happen to be either travelling outside of Australia or living abroad. NRL fans from around the world now have an easy way to cheer on their favourite teams with a streaming service exclusively for all things League.

Watch NRL | from US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$19 The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, and include every match in the Premiership plus the State of Origin series. Watch NRL allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and also allows you to download matches for offline viewing. While you can watch the livestream on desktop via the website, the Watch NRL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV. You can even cast onto a TV via AirPlay or Google Chromecast. Keep in mind, though, that during the Grand Finals, only the monthly AU$33 subscription becomes available.View Deal