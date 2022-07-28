How to watch Neighbours final episode online from anywhere

Australia’s longest-running soap is wrapping up its run with an extra-long episode to celebrate its incredible legacy. Beloved at home and even more so in the UK, Neighbours is getting a star-studded send off, with dozens of former cast members returning to play their iconic characters. Below we explain how to watch Neighbours final episode online now FREE on 10 Play in Australia (opens in new tab) and abroad.

It'll be an emotional affair as we depart Ramsey Street forever. The show featured almost 9,000 episodes from its 1985 debut, and launched the fledgling careers of many aspiring actors into the stratosphere.

The stunning rollcall of celebrities returning to pay their dues includes pop superstar Kylie Minogue and actor Jason Donovan as Charlene and Scott, whose TV wedding in 1987 amassed 20 million UK viewers. Hollywood heartthrob Guy Pearce will reprise his role as Mike Young, in addition to former cast members Margot Robbie, Natalie Imbruglia, and Chicago Fire actor Jesse Spencer.

Fans might have a harder time saying goodbye to good friends Susan and Karl Kennedy, a mainstay of the show for a whopping 28 years, as well as married couple David and Aaron, Harold Bishop, and series legend Madge (Anne Charleston), who, although dead, is to make one final appearance as an apparition.

So, hankies at the ready as we wave off one of TV’s most beloved soaps. Just read on below for how to watch Neighbours final episode online and absolutely free.

How to watch Neighbours online FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cable viewers can catch the Neighbours final episode on channels 10 and 10Peach, which will both air the 90-minute special on Thursday, July 28 at 7.30pm AEST. If you don't have cable, then Network 10's online service 10 Play (opens in new tab) is completely FREE and will let you watch the Neighbours special live, or on-demand after the TV broadcast. New episodes will remain on the platform for around 14 and 28 days, and all you need to do is to create a 10 Play account and log in to start streaming. The 10 Play app is available on most devices, including Apple devices running iOS 11.0 or later, Android, Apple TV, Telstra TV and Fetch TV devices, plus select Samsung TVS, in addition to Windows 10 desktops and tablets.

How to watch Neighbours final episode from abroad

While Aussies at home can easily catch the final episode of Neighbours, TV soap fans travelling abroad will find the situation a little more complicated. Trying to log in to 10 Play online won’t be possible due to geo-blocking restrictions, which will inform you you're in the wrong country.

Luckily, there’s an easy fix: simply download and use a VPN to watch it. A VPN is a nifty bit of kit changes your IP address, allowing you to connect to your favourite on-demand services and watch all of its premium content regardless of where you’re streaming from.

Then you can easily sit back and watch the epic Neighbours finale from wherever you are.

How to watch Neighbours online FREE in the UK