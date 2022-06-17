How to watch Becoming Elizabeth - don’t miss the royal drama online wherever you are

New historical drama Becoming Elizabeth is the untold true story of the teenage Virgin Queen before securing the crown. The eight-episode series premiered on June 12 and shows us an English court in turmoil after the death of Henry VIII with the scene set for the political and sexual intrigue. With a dark looking characters and nobody quite who they seem to be – a vulnerable young Elizabeth must navigate her way to womanhood and the throne. Make sure you know how to watch Becoming Elizabeth online now from anywhere.
Premiere: Sunday, June 12
New episodes: every Sunday until July 31
Cast: Alicia von Rittberg, Tom Cullen, Oliver Zetterstrӧm, Jessica Raine, Bella Ramsey, Romola Garai.
Stream: Hulu (US) | Crave (CA) | Stan (AU) | Starz Play via Amazon Prime (UK)
Episode 2, ‘You Cannot Keep the Birds From Flying Over Your Head’ drops on June 19. The royals are celebrating Christmas, but the holiday sparks new controversy.
Anya Reiss, behind EastEnders and the UK series Ackley Bridge, is executive producer and writer of Becoming Elizabeth. Following in the footsteps of the likes of Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett and Dame Judi Dench, German actor Alicia von Rittberg (you might have seen her in the World War II film, Fury) stars as Elizabeth Tudor, in the actor’s first big leading role.
Joining her in the Tudor court are Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey) as Thomas Seymour; Oliver Zetterstrӧm (War of the Worlds) as Edward VI, Jessica Raine (Call The Midwife) as Catherine Parr and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Lady Jane Grey.
Read on to find out how to watch Becoming Elizabeth online from anywhere with our guide below on how to tune in all around the world.
How to watch Becoming Elizabeth online FREE in Australia
Aussies can catch Becoming Elizabeth on streaming service Stan (opens in new tab) The series premiered on Sunday June 12. You can catch each episode on Sundays at 9 pm.
New subscribers can test drive Stan FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab) before paying anything, and enjoy over 600 TV shows and in excess of 1,000 movies. After that, it’s AUS$10 a month for the streamers Basic plan, and up to AUS$19 if you want to stream to more than one device and get improved video definition (up to 4K Ultra HD).
How to watch Becoming Elizabeth from outside your country
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the Becoming Elizabeth from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream the Becoming Elizabeth online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
How to watch Becoming Elizabeth online in the UK
Becoming Elizabeth premiered on StarzPlay UK on June 12. You can catch each episode on Sundays at 8am (GMT). The remaining six episodes will drop weekly after that.
The StarzPlay UK channel is available via Amazon Channels (opens in new tab) for £4.99 a month, but you’ll also need a live Amazon Prime subscription. Haven’t got one of those? New subscribers can sign-up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) and enjoy perks such as free delivery, ad-free music streaming, and thousands of hours of film and TV content without paying a thing.
After that time, however, it’s £7.99 a month. So, if you want to keep watching StarzPlay UK, you’ll be paying a monthly total of £12.98. You’re free to cancel either subscription at any time.
The StarzPlay UK (opens in new tab) platform is also available for download on iOS, ROKU, and a wide range of Android-supported devices, in addition to the Apple TV app and on selected Smart TVs.
How to watch Becoming Elizabeth online in the US: stream on Starz with or without cable
Becoming Elizabeth airs on the Starz (opens in new tab) cable channel and began on Sunday June 12. You can catch episodes until July 31 on Sundays at 9 pm (ET/PT).
If you're in the US, you can subscribe directly to Starz (opens in new tab). It will cost you just $3 per month for the first 6 months. After that, you'll pay $8.99 monthly.
Watch Becoming Elizabeth without cable
In the States, you can also watch Becoming Elizabeth on cord-cutting services. You'll need to sign up to Hulu with the 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). It's $6.99 thereafter. Starz is than an add-on which costs $2.99 per month for 3 months until switching to $8.99. Another option is the $13.99 Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) which combines Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney Plus.
Alternatively, you can get Starz on both Sling and FuboTV. There's a 7-day FREE trial of FuboTV. Plans start from $69.99 after that but there are no contracts or tie-ins.
Sling is a cheaper choice at $35 per month. There aren't as many channels on offer and no free trial but you can get you first month of Sling with a $10 discount here.
How to watch Becoming Elizabeth online in Canada for FREE
Becoming Elizabeth premiered on StarzPlay cable channel on June 12. You can catch each episode 2 on Sundays at 9 pm (ET/PT).
Canadians who want to watch Becoming Elizabeth can do this via Crave (opens in new tab) too. You can get Starz alongside HBO, HBO Max, and Showtime as a package deal. It's $19.99 per month for the whole lot. You can also add Starz to your Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) account.
There are two plans available and each offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) to new customers. Both plans provide access to classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases and Hollywood blockbusters, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League (opens in new tab) and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That (opens in new tab).
Crave Mobile is the cheapest plan at CND $9.99 a month (plus tax). It provides one stream to one registered device via the web or the Crave mobile app, so it’s ideal for individuals or small households. However, for just an additional $10, Crave Total allows for four simultaneous streams to five registered devices. That, plus you get the best video resolution available.