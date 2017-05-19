You can snag $200 off the 256GB iPhone 7 at JB Hi-Fi right now

If you've been thinking about upgrading to an iPhone 7 (but don't want to lock yourself into a contract with the iPhone 8 looming), you're in luck – as of right now, JB Hi-Fi is selling the iPhone 7 at a $200 discount.

Available in either Gold of Rose Gold colour options, the 256GB model is currently selling for $1,179.

Unfortunately, the other colour variants are not part of this deal, and are still listed at the regular price of $1,379.

If you want to get in on this huge discount, you'll have to hurry, as it's only available while stocks last.

This deal, along with many others, can be found in our list of the best Australian tech deals.