You can now pre-order the HTC U11 with a whopping 128GB of storage

The HTC U11 was already a high-spec handset, but fans of the squeezable smartphone can now get a version with twice the storage space.

Starting today, HTC is opening up pre-orders in the US for an unlocked 128GB HTC U11 for $729. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and is expected to begin shipping shortly in August.

To contrast, the currently available HTC U11 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $649, though thanks to expandable storage via microSD, we can't say either model is particularly deficient in space.

The higher-storage HTC U11 features all the bells and whistles of its 64GB counterpart, including Edge Sense to control certain apps by squeezing the sides, hands-free connectivity to Amazon's Alexa assistant and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Style and savings

The unlocked U11 with 128GB of storage is compatible on AT&T, T‑Mobile and Verizon and comes exclusively in silver. For those looking to mix it up, the unlocked 64GB version has red, blue, silver and black variants and works on the same networks.

For those not looking for a premium-priced phone, HTC is also offering an end-of-summer sale where it's trimming $250 off the HTC U Ultra (bringing it down to $499), $300 off the HTC 10 (now $399), and $180 off its UA Healthbox fitness kit (now $219).

You'll have to act fairly quickly if you want to take advantage of these savings, however, as HTC's sale ends Monday, August 7.