You can now get the Galaxy S8 in Orchid Gray

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been selling in India for quite some time now. The company today, announced the launch of a new color variant to go along with the existing models. Known simply as Orchid Gray, this variant offers customers an additional color variant should they choose to get it.

To the naked eye, it looks like a faded version of the Black variant. There are no other distinguishing features here but the color. The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ in Orchid Gray will cost Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. The company claims that the two variants will be up for pre-order via Flipkart and Samsung stores between July 5 to July 11. The phones will be officially available for purchase starting July 12.

“To further fuel the unprecedented response to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung is pleased to introduce the all new Orchid Gray colour. Through this stunning colour, our consumers would make a style statement that would set them above and apart from everyone else,” said Mr. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The Galaxy S8 is a revolutionary flagship for the company and it comes with a 5.8-inch Quad HD (2960 x 1440) Super AMOLED display with dual curved edges which the company calls the “Infinity Display”. Although the North American models come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor on board, the Indian models of the Galaxy S8 come with the Exynos 8895 octa-core processor.

The phone is also packing 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, a 12MP f/1.7 rear camera, an 8MP f/1.7 front camera, Android 7.0 Nougat, and a 3,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S8 lineup also comes with Samsung Pay, DeX, and the Bixby virtual assistant with image search.

The larger Galaxy S8+ comes with mostly the same hardware but with a 6.2-inch Quad HD (2960 x 1440) Super AMOLED display, 4/6GB of RAM, 64/128GB of expandable storage, and a 3,500mAh battery. Barring the slightly underpowered Exynos processor on board, the Indian variants of the Galaxy S8 are quite powerful compared to their industry rivals.