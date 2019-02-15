You can now get Oppo phone deals on contract thanks to iD Mobile

Like Huawei before it, Oppo is a Chinese phone manufacturer that's here to shake up the UK mobile phone market. Even if it's half as successful as the former, Oppo has a great chance to make a dent in a market still dominated by iPhone deals and Samsung phone deals.

Since its UK launch in late January, the three available Oppo handsets have only been available to purchase on a SIM-free handset only basis. But now Carphone Warehouse's iD Mobile network has made them available for those on a budget, not wanting to spend hundreds of pounds upfront for their new mobile phone deal.

iD is stocking all three models - the flagship Find X, mid-range Oppo RX17 Pro and budget RX17 Neo. And with prices starting from £15.99 per month, they're well worth a look if you're after an affordable alternative to those aforementioned premium brands.

We've got our pick of iD's best Oppo phone deals below, or scroll to the bottom of the page and check out our hands-on price comparison.

Oppo RX17 Neo | From £15.99 per month

Oppo's budget option puts it firmly in the price range of the market's best budget smartphones when it comes to contract deals. £15.99 per month after paying £29.99 upfront for 500MB of data is fantastic value if you just need something cheap and cheerful. And you can get as much as 2GB for a tariff still less than £20 per month.

Oppo RX17 Pro | From £22.99 per month

Oppo's mid-ranger is looking like the ideal option if you want a bit more power without getting hit too hard on bills. They start from £22.99, or a few more quid means you can start ramping up the data. We like the option where you pay £29.99 a month and £19.99 upfront for 5GB of data and unlimited everything else.

Oppo Find X | From £24.99 per month

The Find X's 6.4-inch AMOLED display and dual rear camera is really trying to mix it with the big boys. The upfront cost goes up to £200 if you want one of these on contract (a fraction of the £799 RRP for SIM-free), but then you can get bills of £27.99 per month for 2GB of data.

Read more: TechRadar's Oppo Find X review and Oppo R17 review