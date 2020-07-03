You can get a free Google Nest Hub when you buy the Nest Hub Max in July 4 sales

The 4th of July sales is always a great time to find tech discounts, and this year you can save big on your next smart display, thanks to this fantastic Google Nest Hub deal from Home Depot.

Right now, when you buy a Google Nest Hub Max, you'll get the smaller Nest Hub smart speaker for free. Together, that would usually cost you $320, but with this deal you're only paying $229 – a huge saving of $91. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Google Nest Hub deals in your region.)

Today's best Google Nest deal

Google Nest Hub Max smart display with free Nest Hub: $320 $229 at Home Depot

With a 10-inch display, the Google Nest Hub Max brings more screen real estate to your smart display, as well as an improved camera for better quality video calls. You can control your smart home devices, play music, check recipes, and display your calendar, all from this voice-controlled device. Not only that, but this deal means you get the smaller 7-inch Google Nest Hub thrown in for free. This deal is also available at B&H Photo.

According to Engadget, this deal will also be available at Best Buy, though at the time of writing, these retailers haven't gone live with the discount.

Smart displays like the Google Nest Hub Max can be a great way to stay in contact with your family and friends, with the ability to make video calls and display photos of your loved ones.

Now with a new group video calling feature, you can use it to talk to up to 32 people in one go.

Meanwhile, the Google Nest Hub packs all of that into a smaller 7-inch screen. Both smart displays use the intelligence of Google Assistant to you control your smart home devices, play your favorite tunes, and help you organize your day with Google Calendar, Maps, and more.

Not in the US? Check out the best Google Nest deals we've found in your region today:

