You can get a 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $599.99 at Best Buy

We've been hunting down today's best TV deals, and we've just spotted an incredible price on a 75-inch set at Best Buy. Westinghouse's 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale right now for just $599.99 (was $799.99). That's the best deal we've ever seen and an incredible price for a big-screen 4K smart TV.

Today's best 4K TV deal

Westinghouse 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - You can grab this massive 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for only $599.99 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible deal for a big-screen 4K TV. The Westinghouse set comes with HDR10, Dolby Audio, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Roku operating system.

View Deal

This 75-inch set from Westinghouse is packed to the brim with features and delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the 4K HD resolution with HDR10 and Dolby Audio. The big-screen TV also has smart capabilities with the Roku experience, which allows for seamless streaming from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. You're also getting Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

