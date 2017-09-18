You better get a screen protector because iPhone repair prices just went up

Prone to cracking your iPhone screen? Bad news: it just got more expensive to get the displays on certain iPhone models repaired.

Eagle-eyed Reddit users discovered the change this weekend, noticing US screen repair prices have gone up $20 for the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Screen repair prices for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will match the 6S/7 and 6S Plus/7 Plus, respectively.

So, instead of an iPhone 6S/7/8 screen repair costing $129, it now costs $149. And instead of an iPhone 6S Plus/7 Plus/8 Plus repair costing $149, it now costs $169. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus go on sale Friday, September 22.

The price increases appear to be in effect across regions. Screen repairs in the UK are £156.44 for the iPhone 6S/7/8, and repairs for the Plus models are £176.44. In Australia, prices are AU$228.95 and AU$268.95, respectively.

Protect that iPhone 8 screen

The above fix-it prices are for iPhones that aren't covered by AppleCare+. If you purchase Apple's two-year extended warranty for your phone, then screen repairs cost $29 / £25 / AU$45 each (up to two).

Not that AppleCare+ was left out of Apple's recent round of price increases. Last week, the tech giant upped the price of AppleCare+ for the iPhone 6S Plus/7 Plus/8 Plus to $149, a $20 increase in the US. AppleCare+ can be purchased for the phones' smaller counterparts for $129 / £129 / AU$189.

What's more, AppleCare+ for the ultra-expensive iPhone X will cost $199 / £199 / AU$299. Considering the 10th anniversary iPhone X costs $999 / £999 / AU$1,579, it's probably wise to get some insurance, though you'll be paying a heftier price.

iPhone X pre-orders begin October 27, and the phone goes on sale November 3.

Via The Verge