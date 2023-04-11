Xiaomi’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra rival has been shown off in detailed renders

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the Android phone to beat right now, and its next competitor could be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which is expected to land soon, and has now been shown off in detailed leaked renders.

We say leaked, but it’s not clear whether the renders themselves are official ones that have been leaked, or – more likely – unofficial ones that have been created based on leaked information. Either way, they come from @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) (in collaboration with SmartPrix (opens in new tab)), which has a superb track record, so there’s a high chance they’re accurate.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Xiaomi 13 Ultra leaked, but it is our best look yet at the likely design, showing a huge circular camera module housing four lenses, as you can see below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

According to the details leaked alongside the renders, these cameras likely include a main camera with a 50MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor like the one in the Xiaomi 13 Pro, as well as three other 50MP cameras, along with a 32MP camera on the front, housed in a punch-hole at the top of the phone’s curved screen.

For reference, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has three rear cameras, but otherwise has those same camera specs.

The back is shown in white and is apparently made of leather, and the phone supposedly comes in at 163.18 x 74.64 x 9.57mm, rising to a chunky 15.61mm at the camera bump.

Ultra-worthy specs

Some other specs are also mentioned, including a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,900mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Those are impressive specs, but based on that massive camera bump it’s likely that the snappers will be the real highlight here, and this could well be one of the best camera phones.

Whether it will top the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in our list of the best phones remains to be seen, but with a China launch reportedly happening on April 18, and a global launch rumored for not long after, we should find out soon.