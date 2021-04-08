Xiaomi Mi TV Q1: A 75-inch 4K QLED TV priced at AED 5,799

In addition to the new range of Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphones, Xiaomi has just announced the arrival of Mi TV Q1, a 75-inch 4K HDR smart TV with Dolby Vision technology, HDR10 + and Android 10 operating system. The Mi TV Q1 will arrive in the UAE on April 8th at a price of AED 5,799 and sold exclusively through Sharaf DG.

The Mi TV Q1 is the most prestigious TV conceived by Xiaomiand could give competition to the excellent Samsung Q80T in terms of quality and specifications, but at a much lower price.

Emory Babb, Xiaomi product marketing manager pointed out that Xiaomi Q1 has two HDMI 2.1 inputs with reduced latency and a 120 Hz refresh rate, features that make it very attractive to (the very few) Xbox Series X and PS5 owners.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The LED panel is equipped with 192-zone local dimming and boasts an ultra-wide viewing angle with a level of saturation and color fidelity that, according to the manufacturer, are comparable to those of Samsung panels.

Some of the main features of Q1 include a quantum dot filter capable of covering 95% of the DCI-P3 color space with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a viewing angle of 178. degrees. Image processing is entrusted to a quad-core processor manufactured by Mediatek.

While this is not an absolute top of the range and the 1000 nits of brightness may be low compared to the high-end Samsung QLEDs, the Mi TV Q1 still offers excellent specifications for a 75-inch Smart TV that costs less than many 65-inch TVs.

Other features include the two HDMI 2.1 inputs with low latency mode and the presence of Chromecast, as well as Miracast support for screen sharing. As for the audio-sound sound, there are two speakers and four woofers with Dolby Audio and DTS HD support that offer a total power of 30W.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 uses the Android TV operating system and has an IoT system, as well as the integrated Google assistant. However, if you do not want the assistant to always listen, Mi TV Q1 has a button that allows you to deactivate and activate it at will.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 will go on sale in the UAE on April 8th at a price of AED 5,799 and will be exclusively available through Sharaf DG.