Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite launch in the UAE

Xiaomi Mi 11 series has officially launched in the UAE with the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite going on sale April 8th. Those looking for the Mi 11 Pro or Mi 11 Ultra will be disappointed as Xiaomi is not planning on brining it's higher-end devices to the UAE.

Xiaomi Mi 11 UAE price and availability

The Mi 11 features the Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The Mi 11 comes with a big 6.81-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a response rate of 480Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,500nits.

In terms of optics, there is a 108MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. There's a 20MP selfie shooter on the front. It packs in a 4,600mAh battery and supports 55W fast charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available from 8th April for AED 2,999 from Xiaomi’s official sales channels including Carrefour, Lulu, Jacky’s, and Amazon. Colors available for the UAE are Midnight Grey and Horizon Blue.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite UAE price and availability

The Mi 11 Lite 4G is a sleek device with a 6.81mm thickness and 157 grams weight. It features a 6.55-inch 90Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset. On to the cameras, the Mi 11 Lite packs a triple rear camera with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro shooter.

Other features that are expected include a 4,250mAh battery, 33W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a microSD card slot.

Mi 11 Lite comes in three variants - 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be available for Dh999, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Dh1,099, and, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Dh1,199.

The Mi 11 Lite will go on sale from 8th April and will be available for purchase via Carrefour, Lulu, Jacky’s and Amazon among other retailers.

