TechRadar Tip Off: The best Valentine's Day tech deals

Shopping for Valentine's Day is a toughie and leads to a lot of procrastination - you want to find the perfect gift without going broke, but make sure it's meaningful as well.

Instead of scrambling for a last minute grocery store card and the perfunctory flower-chocolate combination, why not spring for something really special to show you're over the moon about them?

That's where the TechRadar Tip Off comes in. Sure the homemade fill-in-the-blank present is a nice touch, but you can always throw in a gadget (or two, maybe three) as a little extra "I love you this much and more."

Along with the best tech gifts for Valentine's Day, the Tip Off has included the best tech deals we could find. We'll keep the list updated so you can get the perfect present before V-Day is here.

24/7 calling and texting

How about a phone for all your long distance (or short distance) romancing? Or you know, to replace your sweetie's smashed screen? They get an awesome new phone and you get bonus points for being thoughtful.

T-Mobile is having a great sale right now too - including free overnight shipping up to February 12 for all devices - which should make it even easier for you if can't avoid last minute shopping.

You can find deals on various phones including the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and the Nexus 5, and even the super popular iPhone 5S and HTC One.

More ideas:

Speaking of which, the red Nexus 5 is finally out! Though it's not on sale just yet, it's still worth checking out if your paramour is in need of a fabulous phone.

Is your favorite person to cuddle with a little accident prone? Well, the newest Sony phone may help alleviate some fears of water damage.

The Sony Xperia Z1S is not only a 4.5-star phone, it's beautifully built and can withstand a decent amount of water soakage and dust. It's also one of the phones T-Mobile is offering as part of its Valentine's deals.

If you're giving an expensive phone to someone, it's probably best you cover it up with a case to avoid any mishaps (plus it's an extra present to open, which is always a good thing).

You can't go wrong with the best case brand out there: Otterbox. They're extremely durable and come in all kinds of colors and types so if you need an iPhone case, HTC case or even a BlackBerry case, you'll find something. They also have a ton of tablet cases too.

Otterbox cases typically cost around $25-45 unless you pick a heavier duty case - maybe for someone with a rigorous career, or an outdoors-y person - where it will cost up to $99 or more.

Another nifty idea we came across is the case creator from Griffin.

Choosing from a Samsung Galaxy S4, iPhone 5S and a few more phones, you can customize your very own case to display, well a photo of you and your hunny bunny as the photo above suggests.

It's also only $29.99, with $10 off using the code CUSTOMGIFT. You can then do whatever the heck you want - pick your own fonts, colors, personal image, little designs, etc., - Griffin has surprisingly offered a decent amount of customization.

Too cute? Wrong! Nothing is too cute on Valentine's Day. In fact, you've practically made something so it's actually quite a big deal.

Or you could just pick up a regular case if you already have something else wrapped up and ready to go.

Tabs for two

Pick up a tablet for the ladycakes or mancake in your life. That way, they can read, listen to music, watch movies and surf the web on the go all the while remembering it was you who lovingly picked out their fantastic tab.

Right now, Amazon is offering a pretty sweet deal: For only $199, you can pick up a Kindle Fire HDX 7-inch or a Kindle Fire HDX 8.9-inch for $339.

The Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 is nearly here - the drop date is right before V-Day so that should give you plenty of time to get one. You can even pre-order the tab right now from Samsung, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Tiger Direct, PC Richard and Sons, Fry's and Newegg (to be on the safe side).

If the Note Pro 12.2 is a little too massive for you, the Tab Pro 10.1 and 8.4 will also be available.

A 32GB Note Pro 12.2 will cost you $749.99, and $849.99 for 64GB where a 16GB Tab Pro 10.1 is up for $499.99 and the 8.4, $399.99.

Still want a Sammie tab for your special someone?

Then there's a few deals that may be of interest. For $499, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 Edition - it's only $50 off, but to be fair, it's one of the newer Samsung tablets.

More ideas:

It may be time to spring for an iPad Air - how can you go wrong getting the love of your life the flawless tablet? We can hear the conversation right now: "I got you this iPad Air because it's perfect. Like you."

The latest Nexus 7 is a winner too. With it's consistently solid low price of $229 and brilliant specs, it'll be hard to hand over - but of course you will, because you probably got one for yourself too, right?