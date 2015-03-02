TechRadar Deals: Bargain smartphones, Xbox One, cheap desktop PCs, games and more

Check out the latest UK tech deals for today here!

TODAY'S HOT DEALS

Smartphone: The R5 is currently the thinnest smartphone in the world, and it's another fantastic handset from up-and-coming Chinese brand Oppo. TechRadar gave this handset a highly favourable 4-star review over Christmas. It's got an Octo-core processor, a fantastic 5.2-inch full HD screen, quick charge features, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. And the best bit? It's currently reduced to just £277.99 at Amazon SIM-only!

Desktop PC: Need a cheap and cheerful desktop PC? The Acer Aspire XC-115 packs a quad core AMD CPU and graphics, 500GB hard drive, DVD ROM and all the USB ports you'll ever need. And it's currently down to just £99 at ebuyer.com! Yes, that's just £99 for a desktop PC.

Wireless speaker: The X-Mini II is a super-popular capsule speaker that's ideal for taking with you in the car, on camping trips or just away for a weekend. It'll play music wirelessly for 11 hours straight. And guess what - it's currently available at half price, just £9.99 at Amazon.co.uk.

Tomb Raider: If you're still never played the brilliant Tomb Raider reboot, you're really missing out. And for PS4 gamers there's never been a better time - you can currently pick up this game for less than £15 at Amazon.co.uk. The Xbox One price is £17.99.

Duracell: Buying batteries is always a little tricky. Do you get the expensive ones that last for ages, or the super cheap ones that don't? Well today you can get the best of both worlds by paying just £13 for 32 Duracell AA batteries at Amazon.co.uk.

Xbox One for £255: You can now get an Xbox One with a copy of Sunset Overdrive, all for as little as £255! That's the best price we've seen yet - and you can get it by using the secret code MARGIFT20 at the checkout!

MORE DEALS

Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive £58.79 @ Viking Direct - Down to £58.79 at Viking Direct

Xbox One Console Inc Assassins Creed Unity and Assassins Creed 4 Black Flag + Forza 5 GOTY + Halo Master Chief Collection £299.86 @ Shopto - £299.86 at Shopto

Apple MGEM2B/A Mac Mini (Intel Core i5 1.4GHz, 4GB RAM, 500GB HDD, Mac OS X) - £373.99 at Amazon

Lenovo Ideatab A8-50, 8" Tablet, 16GB, WiFi , Blue Now £79.00 Free CnC @ Tesco Direct - For only £79.99 at Tesco

GM550 Non-Contact IR-Infrared Digital Thermometer - Reduced down to £9.59 at Amazon

Xbox One Console (White) Special Edition Sunset Overdrive Bundle for Xbox One - Now only £255 using code MARGIFT20 at Rakuten

Wacom Intuos Creative Stylus - Black - For as little as £19.99 at Amazon

Star Wars clone wars 1-5 BluRay - Only £38.50 @ Amazon

64GB Mirco SD with adapter - £19.99 delivered @ 7Dayshop

Salter 800w Whole Fruit Juicer (RRP £79.99) - Now £20.00 Free C&C @ Matalan

Vodafone Smart 4 Turbo Pay as you go Handset - Black - £54.99 from Amazon

GAMES DEALS

The Evil Within PS4/Xbox One Limited Edition for only £21.99 at GAME

THE CREW XBOX ONE GAME BRAND NEW SEALED - £17.99 on eBay

HOT COLD Mario Party 10 (Wii U) - £24.25 with discount code 'COMEGETSOME'

(PS4/Xbox One) Wolfenstein: The New Order Occupied Edition - Down to £14.99 at GAME

Valve complete pack! 24 games - £14.99 @ gamekeysnow