When is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming to Disney Plus?

Potential spoilers follow for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania launch on Disney Plus? The short answer is we don't know – but that's because it's only just been released in theaters.

Ant-Man 3 arrived in cinemas on Friday, February 17, so it'll be a while before it comes to Disney Plus. While we wait for official news on that front, you should read our Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania review to see if it's worth watching.

Even though we're unsure of the Marvel Phase 5 movie's Disney Plus arrival, we can speculate on when it might release on Disney's streaming platform. Below, we cover when Ant-Man 3 could make its streaming debut, as well as other important details, including its runtime and post-credits scenes check-in. Here, then, is all you need to know about Quantumania's Disney Plus launch.

When will Ant-Man 3 be released on Disney Plus?

Calm down, Kang, Quantumania's coming to Disney Plus soon. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As we mentioned, Ant-Man 3 doesn't have a confirmed Disney Plus release yet. As it only arrived in theaters in mid-February, it'll be some time before it debuts on one of the world's best streaming services. However, we can use other Marvel movies' Disney Plus launch dates to determine when it could make the leap to the small screen.

First, let's examine how long it took other recent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films to debut on Disney Plus. Below, you'll find a list of every Marvel Phase 4 movie's theatrical and Disney Plus launch dates. We've also included how many days passed between those dates to show how long it was before each one arrived on Disney's streamer.

A couple of things to note: Black Widow received a simultaneous theatrical and Disney Plus release (due to the Covid-19 pandemic) in July 2021. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home still isn't available on Disney Plus. Sony Pictures owns its distribution rights, so it's not streamable on Disney's platform yet.

Black Widow – July 9, 2021 (0 days between theatrical and Disney Plus releases)

Shang-Chi – September 3, 2021 and November 12, 2021 (70 days)

Eternals – November 5, 2021 and January 12, 2022 (68 days)

Spider-Man: No Way Home – N/A

Doctor Strange 2 – May 6, 2022 and June 22, 2022 (47 days)

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8, 2022 and September 8, 2022 (62 days)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022 and February 1, 2023 (82 days)

So, what can we glean from the above information? Quantumania won't appear on Disney Plus until at least six weeks after February 17. That's because Marvel movies have a 45-day exclusivity period in theaters.

Based on Marvel's Phase 4 movies, though, we can expect the wait to be even longer than 45 days. On average, MCU films land on Disney's streaming service 60 to 70 days after they launch in cinemas. Factoring that into the equation, the earliest Ant-Man 3 could be released on Disney Plus is Tuesday, April 18 (i.e. 60 days after its theatrical debut).

However, Marvel usually releases new content on Disney Plus on Wednesdays. So, realistically, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could arrive on Wednesday, April 19 instead.

Two more things to consider: first, Quantumania's streaming debut will be dictated by how well (or poorly) it performs at the box office. If it continues to bring in ticket sales, Marvel would be silly to pull it from theaters. If it tanks, though, Marvel might remove it early and get it on Disney Plus as soon as possible.

Additionally, Ant-Man 3's Disney Plus arrival will have to fit around Marvel's first TV show of 2023. Loki season 2 or Secret Invasion could have been released on the streamer by mid-April. Marvel won't want Quantumania's launch to overlap with either of those, meaning its own debut could be brought forward or pushed back, depending on when either of those season finales airs.

Our guess? Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will arrive on April 19 or 26. That gives Marvel time to release Loki's second season or Secret Invasion and allow audiences to watch Ant-Man 3 before Guardians of the Galaxy 3 debuts in theaters on May 5.

How long is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's runtime?

Hey, Ant-Man: how long is this movie? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania clocks in at 124 minutes, i.e. two hours and four minutes. That includes its credits crawl, plus its mid- and post-credits scenes (more on these in a moment).

The 2015 Ant-Man movie ran for 1 hour 57 minutes, while 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp has a runtime of 1 hour 58 minutes. Quantumania, then, is the longest Ant-Man flick, but not by much.

How many Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes are there?

Hang on, everyone, we're not leaving our seats just yet... (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Like many of its predecessors, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has two post-credits scenes. Well, technically it has one mid-credits and one post-credits scene. You can read more about them in our Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes explained article to find out how they set up future MCU projects.

