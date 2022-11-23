Which stores are open on Thanksgiving 2022?

Audio player loading…

Lots of stores close for the Thanksgiving holiday - so if you need to do some

last-minute shopping before having people over, your best bet is to do it today. This trend started before the pandemic, but since then many more retailers have decided to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving, and give staff a day off before the onslaught of Black Friday deals starts the next day.

There are a few stores that will stay open on Thanksgiving, though. We've rounded up the main ones here, but expect a change in opening hours.

Also, opening and closing times may differ from state to state, so it’s a good idea to check with your local store as to whether they'll be open or not, and when. It isn't always easy to see the store’s holiday hours on its website, but if you call the helpline or drop in to ask, they should be able to tell you their plans.

These grocery stores will open on Thanksgiving

ACME will close early, usually by 4 pm.

H.E.B will be open from 6 am to 12 pm, curbside will open between 7 and 11 am. The pharmacy will be closed.

Kroger and Kroger-owned grocery stores (including Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smith’s, and beyond) will stay open.

Meijer will be open but you should expect your local store to close early.

Safeway will be open and most stores will follow their usual opening hours.

Stop & Shop will stick to its usual opening hours.

Tom Thumb will close early, usually at 4 pm.

The Fresh Market will shut early at around 3 pm.

Vons will open at 6 am but close early at 3 pm.

Wegmans will shut early, usually by 4 pm.

Whole Foods is open but you should check how early your local store will close.

These retailers will be open on Thanksgiving

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will remain open with modified hours.

Big Lots is expected to be open as they were in 2021, usually from 7 am to 9 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Dollar General will open some stores on Thanksgiving, but not all.

Family Dollar will also do the same.

Gordmans will open but with reduced hours that vary by store.

Sears will open from 6 pm until midnight.

These drugstores will open on Thanksgiving Day:

CVS will remain open and adhere to its normal hours.

Rite Aid will stick to its usual opening hours for most of its stores.

Walgreens will open at 9 am but close earlier, with hours varying by store.

Thanksgiving shopping FAQs

You'll be able to grab some groceries at Fred Meyer stores on Thanksgiving. (Image credit: Photo by Peter Bond on Unsplash)

This year Thanksgiving Day falls on November 24th. This means that Black Friday is November 25th – although you’re likely to see plenty of sales before the actual day.

Can I Shop On Thanksgiving?

As you can see from the list above, there are a fair few retailers who’ll be open on Thanksgiving this year. If you want to shop with any of them, you should be able to do on the day – but please always check the opening hours with your local store. If you can’t find this information online, you should be able to get an answer if you drop by the store or call the customer services helpline.

There are some big brands that have chosen to close their doors on Thanksgiving, including Walmart, Costco, Target and Home Depot. While you won’t be able to set foot in the store, you can shop online and they’ll reopen early for Black Friday.

What Types Of Stores Will Open On Thanksgiving?

All kinds of stores, from outdoor retailers to department stores and grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving this year. You could shop for a fishing rod, pick up a prescription, buy last-minute groceries and browse clothing racks if you want to.

How Busy Are Stores On Thanksgiving?

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, stores become incredibly busy as people stock-up on their holiday essentials. You might be surprised to learn that the Tuesday before Thanksgiving tends to be the busiest shopping day, not the Wednesday. Most advice says you should try to get all your shopping done the week before, but that’s not always realistic.

If you do have to pop to the store on Thanksgiving Day itself, you should expect to see much fewer shoppers out. According to the NRF’s Holiday Consumer Survey, there are a potential 30.6M shoppers on Thanksgiving Day, which is just 28% of the people expected to shop the next day, on Black Friday (108M).

Where Can I Buy Food On Thanksgiving Day?

There are a number of grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving, allowing you to grab any last-minute essentials before you start cooking. Please be aware that many will close early, so your chances of finding a grocery store that’s still open will reduce the later you leave it.

Are Drug Stores Open On Thanksgiving?

It may be a relief to know that some drugstores will open on Thanksgiving. CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid will all be open, for example, and many will stick to their usual opening hours. Please check with your local store before you head out, as some may close early.

Can I Eat Out On Thanksgiving?

It’s not just stores that stay open on Thanksgiving: many restaurants and coffee shops do, too. For example, most Starbucks and Dunkin’ stores will stay open, as will IHOP, McDonald’s, Popeye’s, Applebee’s, TGI Friday’s, and more.

When Should I Avoid Driving To The Store On Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving traffic can be a real challenge, but if you’re strategic you should be able to avoid some of the queues. According to AAA, you should head out in the morning on Thanksgiving and be back by 11 am to avoid the worst of the traffic.

The worst time to drive, according to data from Google, is between 3 and 4 pm on the Wednesday. The same data shows that noon on Thanksgiving Day is the busiest for shopping.