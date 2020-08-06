What if Halo Infinite was an N64 game? This trailer makes it a reality

It’s easy to forget how far video game graphics have come, but that didn’t stop fans from furiously debating whether Halo Infinite’s visuals were up to snuff.

Loath them or love them, though, one thing’s for certain: the graphics look a lot better than they did in Halo 64. Wait a minute… was that actually a thing?

If you’ve ever wondered how Halo Infinite would look if it was exclusive to Nintendo 64, YouTuber Hoolopee has created a stunning retrograde version of Master Chief’s latest adventure with incredible accuracy.

From the delayed texture pop-in, to the muddy textures and polygonal character models, all of the hallmarks of the N64’s 1996-era graphics are present.

There are some nods to classic Nintendo games in the video, too. The Pilot’s dialog has been transformed into something straight out of Banjo Kazooie, and we get to see Master Chief collect a Star, just like we all did 120 times in Super Mario 64.

Nintendo fans will also notice the Arwing from Star Fox 64 fly through the sky, and Craig the Brute makes a timely appearance as one of the game’s level portraits.

False prophet

Halo 64 isn’t real, of course, but this trailer really makes us wish it was. As for the real Halo Infinite, the game is due to release alongside the Xbox Series X when it launches in ‘holiday 2020’.

Halo’s multiplayer will be free-to-play for the first time in the series, and will support 120fps for silky-smooth frame rates. It’ll also be available on Xbox One and PC, and included as part of Xbox Game Pass.

