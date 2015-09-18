Sony hints at PlayStation VR price

While Sony this week renamed it's virtual reality offering from Project Morpheus to an uninspired PlayStation VR, it has also hinted at what the VR system may end up costing as well.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Sony Entertainment's CEO Andrew House didn't exactly reveal any firm numbers, but he did say that the PlayStation VR will carry a similar price tag as a new gaming platform when it launches next year.

If we go off of Sony's pricing of the PlayStation 4 when it first released in 2013, we could be looking at about US$400 for the PlayStation VR.

Of course, it should be noted that this will be on top of having to have a PS4 as well, so the real price for a full Sony VR system would add up to be around the $800 mark.

Still, that's something that all other VR headset makers will have to face, as the Oculus Rift, Razer OSVR and HTC Vive will need at least a powerful computer to work well, though Microsoft's HoloLens won't need a PC connection or phone to operate.

Launch titles

When the PlayStation VR does launch next year, we're likely to see more than at least 10 launch titles.

"VR rewrites the rule book on how you can create games," House said.

"You're seeing a large amount of interest and work happening among smaller teams, because it's possible to create something in VR that is very simple but still very magical."

It's already got 10 playable PlayStation VR titles being shown off at the Tokyo Game Show this week, including Sony's own first person shooter Rigs: Machine Combat League, as well as Final Fantasy XIV from Square Enix.

Now, if it would only give us an actual release date to look forward to.