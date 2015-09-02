Asus ZenWatch 2 will launch in October for a price that puts Apple to shame

Asus has finally priced and dated its ZenWatch 2: it's coming this October for a price of 149 Euros (about £110/$168)/169 Euros (about £125/$190), depending on which model you go for.

That's because the watch comes in two sizes - 49.6mm x 40.7mm and 45.2mm x 37.2mm. It also has three case colours to choose from and 18 strap options. Yes, you can't fault the ZenWatch 2 for its customisation.

The Zenwatch 2 comes running Google's Android Wear, though it will be one of the few smartwatches that also work with Android Wear on iOS.

It also packs some exclusive features like watch-to-watch communication, which, for example, lets you send emojis to other ZenWatch users - mimicking a feature of the Apple Watch.

Then you've got 50 exclusive ZenWatch faces and a ZenWatch manager feature. Both versions of the watch are IP67 water resistant and feature a single physical button. Right now Asus is only being as specific as the month, but hopefully we'll get a hard date soon.