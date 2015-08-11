Apple Watch price range breakdown: How much does it cost?

Our Apple Watch review tells you everything about this iPhone-tailored smartwatch, but with 38 different Apple Watch bands, it's hard to remember which watch costs how much.

Its price was first announced last year to be "starting at $349," and we had a feeling that it wasn't going to be cheap when fully unveiled six months later. Sure enough, the sticker shock peaked at $17,000.

Even at its base level, this iPhone-tailored smartwatch is pricier than Google's most expensive watch, the LG Watch Urbane, according to our Apple Watch vs Android Wear comparison.

Already knowing that, you're probably now focused on: "How much does the Watch I really want cost?" That's why we broke down the Apple Watch price, from the $349 (£299, AU$499) Sport Edition to the $17,000 (£13,500, AU$24,000) gold Apple Watch Edition, in this handy guide.