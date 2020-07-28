How to watch Last Chance U season 5: stream every new episode online from anywhere

First released in 2016, Last Chance U is one of the all-time great Netflix original series. Revealing the highs, lows, and harsh realities of America's junior college football world, the show has anchored itself in Mississippi and Kansas for the last four years - but now takes a cross-country trip to California for its fifth and final season. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Last Chance U season 5 online from anywhere in the world today.

Last Chance U season 5 is now available on Netflix in a number of countries.

For the uninitiated, junior college (or JUCO) football features teams from two-year community colleges, as opposed to the four-year institutions that compete at the more prestigious NCAA level. However, there's still plenty at stake for JUCO student-athletes, many of whom have been cast-off or rejected by bigger programs and need to prove themselves worthy of a return to Division I action.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Last Chance U followed East Mississippi Community College, while the third and fourth runs of the show shifted focus to Kansas and Independence Community College. Now, it's time to take a trip to the West Coast and Oakland, California - where Laney College and mustachioed head coach John Beam await.

Laney is one of the most famous junior college football programs in the US and Beam is something of a legend at the level, having coached in Cali for over 30 years and helped more than 100 players progress to a NCAA Division I program. That isn't all, though - at Laney alone, 20 of his players have eventually graduated to the NFL, including Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion C.J. Anderson. Unrecruited out of high school, Anderson's two-year stint at Laney was where he made the transition from quarterback to running back, resulting in an offer from Cal and, ultimately, a spot on the roster of the Denver Broncos.

How will Beam's latest batch of Laney NFL hopefuls turn out? There's only one way to know. Read on as we explain how to watch Last Chance U season 5 online - stream every episode of one of the best Netflix shows around right now.

How to watch Last Chance U from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad and unable to watch Last Chance U like you would at home, it's likely because you’re in a country where the content is geo-blocked. This is annoying, especially when you pay for a service, but fortunately there is a way to navigate such inconvenient digital borders.

The solution is to download a VPN, which a bit of software that lets you relocate your device's IP address to practically anywhere in the world - and therefore circumvent any regional restrictions you might encounter when outside your country of residence.

If you find yourself abroad, using a VPN can help you access region-locked content. Once downloaded, you search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, connect, and you can stream Last Chance U just like you would from your living room.

How to watch Last Chance U season 5: stream every episode online with Netflix

Last Chance U is a Netflix Original and, as such, all episodes of season 5 of the docuseries were released globally on the platform on July 28. That means you can watch Last Chance U on Netflix right now. The service is available all over the world including in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Australia, India, South Africa, and many other places. Best of all, it's super affordable, with a monthly subscription costing as little as $8.99/£8.99 a month. However, there are still some parts of the world where you can't watch Netflix - and its streaming catalogue can vary depending on your location. All of which means that investing in a good VPN may be the best idea you've had all year. As well as helping you unlock geo-blocked content, VPNs also give you an extra layer of security when using the internet - one that's particularly handy for protecting your identity and financial details.