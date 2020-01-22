Walmart's best Super Bowl TV deals: 4K TVs starting at just $218!

The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, and if you're looking to watch the big game on a brand new TV, then you've come to the right place. Right now Walmart has fantastic Super Bowl TV deals, which include a range of different sizes and features. You can score incredible savings on top brands like Samsung, TCL, Sceptre, and more.



Our top Super Bowl TV pick is the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $477.99. That's a $320 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich big-screen TV.



The 65-inch TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung universal remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the PurColor technology and 4K resolution. The Samsung TV will also look good in your home thanks to the ultra-slim design and clean cable solution.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

You can get the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $477.99 at Walmart. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers premium picture experience thanks to the PurColor technology.

View Deal

Shop more of Walmart's best Super Bowl TV deals below and keep in mind, these offers are ending soon, so you should take advantage of these fantastic discounts while you can.

Walmart Super Bowl TV deals:

TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV: $238 $218 at Walmart

You can get the TCL 43-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for only $218. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you to stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $328 $295 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $295. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities so you can seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows with the Samsung universal guide.

View Deal

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $349.99 at Walmart

You can score a massive $550 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

RCA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $749.99 $399.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the RCA 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

You can get the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $477.99 at Walmart. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bright picture with bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.

View Deal

JVC 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $899.99 $549.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 70-inch TV, you can get the JVC 4K TV on sale for $549.99 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in which gives you access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more than 5,000 streaming channels.

View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,499.99 $897.99 at Walmart

Watch the big game on a big screen! Walmart has a whopping $600 price cut on the Samsung 75-inch 4K TV. The Ultra HD TV includes smart capabilities and features a slim, stylish design.

View Deal

See more TV offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.



Find out everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2020: when is it, where is it, who's playing, channel, kickoff start time and more.



Super Bowl 2020 live stream: how to watch the game online for free and without commercials.