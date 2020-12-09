Walmart Plus competes with Amazon Prime and drops $35 minimum free shipping

Walmart's rival Amazon Prime membership, Walmart Plus, is stepping up the competition by dropping the $35 minimum so you can score free shipping on every order, no matter the cost. The retail giant announced the additional benefit to its Plus program earlier this week, just in time for holiday shoppers looking for fast, free shipping on last-minute gifts.



Walmart Plus launched this past September to compete with Amazon's Prime membership by offering unlimited free deliveries. It also offers in-store perks like discounted gas and access to Mobile Scan & Go, which allows you to check out with your phone as you shop in-store.



Like a Prime membership, you must pay a subscription fee, which is just $98 for a whole year, or monthly plans are available for $12.95 per month. New subscribers can get a free 15-day Walmart Plus trial subscription, which you can sign up for just below.



If you're an avid Walmart shopper, the Plus program is definitely worth the cost, especially with the welcome addition of free shipping on all orders.

15-day free trial to Walmart Plus

Get free shipping on all orders, no minimum fee required, with a Walmart Plus membership. You can sign up for a 15-day free trial, which is available for everyone, so you can try out the service and evaluate whether you want to pay for a membership completely risk-free.

View Deal

Shop offers from Walmart and other retailers with our roundup of the best Christmas sales that are happening now and upcoming Green Monday deals.