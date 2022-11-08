Walmart has a Chromebook for just $79 in its early Black Friday deals

The very first set of Black Friday deals at Walmart comes with a cracking super-cheap Chromebook that's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

You can now get an HP Chromebook 11 for $79 (was $98) at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price yet and a bargain for those on a tight budget who need a very basic but long-lasting machine for simple school tasks or everyday browsing.

The last time we saw this Chromebook reduced in a previous sale it fell to $99, so it's a terrific saving if you want to get ahead of this year's Black Friday deals.

At any time of year, this would easily claim a spot in our guide to best laptop deals for the month. We also don't think this price is going to be beaten on a Chromebook this year, so don't worry about holding off for any Black Friday laptop deals later this month if you're hoping for something even cheaper.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $98 $79 at Walmart

Save $19 – Laptops don't get much cheaper than this. Of course, you only get a very basic device for this sort of money, but this is a smart buy if you need a capable machine for light use or schoolwork. There's enough power to handle that, a robust shell to keep it protected and a 10-hour battery life that means it'll last the day.

While the HP Chromebook 11 isn't the most powerful laptop in the world, it will do the job for the most basic tasks and light work. It really excels as a laptop for school, as it's robust enough to handle a few knocks and bumps - as well as being taken in and out of a bag throughout the day. Plus, that 10-hour battery life will keep it going for a whole school day.

This isn't the only highlight available in the latest round of Walmart Black Friday deals. We've picked out even more of the top offers below and be sure to stick with TechRadar for the latest news on all of the retailer's sales events throughout the month.

