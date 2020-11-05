Walmart Black Friday deals feature the Instant Pot Viva for just $49.99 today

Walmart Black Friday deals are landing early today, and with that, a whole bevy of awesome sales on handy small appliances - especially this half-price deal on an Instant Pot Viva for just $49 (was $99).

We've only seen the Instant Pot Viva reach this low once before - way back in March, where it was featured for the same price at Best Buy. Even though Instant Pot's in general do go on sale quite often, to see one reach this low is a pretty rare deal indeed, especially at half price.

The Instant Pot VIVA is one of the more popular offerings from InstantPot recently and has a couple of upgraded features, namely a Sous Vide mode and an easy-seal lid. That's of course alongside the easy-to-use programmable modes that all Instant Pot's feature, which they call 'Smart programs'.

Subsequently, alongside that Sous Vide mode, you can cook pretty much anything in these great little small appliances - Rice, Stews, steamed vegetables, and even baked goods. If you're short on space in your kitchen and need that ultimate convenient way to serve up nutritious meals to your family and loved ones, you can do a lot worse than the Instant Pot Viva - especially at this price.

Of course, this Instant Pot is just one of the many featured deals in today's Walmart Black Friday deals. We've rounded up a few more of our favorites just below, and, if you're interested, we'd also recommend checking out our main Black Friday deals page.

Walmart Black Friday Instant Pot deals

