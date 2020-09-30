Walmart and Target announce their own versions of Amazon Prime Day 2020

With Amazon Prime Day 2020 beginning on October 13, major US retailers Walmart and Target have announced their plans to enter the sales fray in the same timeframe. Walmart will run a 'Big Save' event, while Target runs its own Prime competitor called 'Deals Days'.

Last week, in detailing its Walmart Black Friday 2020 plans, the company said to expect staggered deals in the run-up to the holidays to reflect changing shopping habits – this would appear to be part of that plan. Walmart currently offers free two-day delivery on some items over $35, and that'll be the case during the sales event, too, which runs from October 11-15, beginning at 11am ET. Some items will even be available for next-day delivery or collection.

Target's Deals Days event, meanwhile, lines up exactly with Prime Day – running from October 13-14.

Some of Walmart's deals have already been revealed. This 55"-inch JVC TV will be $151 off during the period, down to $248. The Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Party will be $40, down from $60. This Roku streaming player will also be $10 off.

And that's just the start of what's to come: keep an eye on TechRadar for the best deals as part of each event.

Which products will be key for Walmart?

Walmart's savings have been characterized as a quasi Black Friday or Cyber Monday – expect savings on major electronics, as well as household goods and appliances like air fryers. If you typically wait until November to spend big on products going into the rest of the year, it's at least worth keeping an eye on what it's got planned.

Last week, Walmart said it had increased inventory on key electronic items for the sales period, "with a focus on TVs, laptops and video games". Expect those to figure heavily during the Big Save event.