Vizio TV 2020: every V-Series, M-Series, P-Series and OLED TV coming this year

After getting a small preview of it at CES 2020, Vizio’s complete 2020 TV lineup has finally arrived, bringing new versions of the popular V-Series, M-Series, P-Series and its first-ever OLED Series to the fray. It’s a massive collection this year that runs the gamut of sizes and specs, and should have something for every type of TV buyer.

Well, OK, almost any type of TV buyer. Missing from this year’s lineup are 8K TVs.

That's because Vizio focuses on offering quality TVs at affordable prices and while there’s a few high-end sets in the range, most of what you’ll see this year are 4K HDR TVs that cost under $1,000 instead of monstrously expensive 8K sets.

A great example is the new OLED Series that, honestly, could be the cheapest OLED ever released when it comes to store shelves later this year and the new versions of the Vizio P-Series Quantum X that is one of the brightest TVs available to consumers at a fraction of the cost of Samsung's QLED screens.

Not sure where to start with Vizio’s 2020 TV lineup? Let us help you break it down.

Vizio TV 2020 technology

The biggest addition to Vizio’s audiovisual arsenal in 2020 are its new OLED TVs that are coming later this year in two sizes - 55- and 65-inches. Not only are they the first the company has ever produced, but at just $1,299 for the 55-inch version, they could stand to be the cheapest OLEDs on the market.

We’ll see what LG and Sony have to say about it when we get the final pricing on the LG BX OLED and when the Sony A8H gets its first inevitable price drop, but right now things look promising for Vizio.

Admittedly, though, 90% of the TVs Vizio is making for 2020 are still LED-LCD with full array lighting. Vizio is one of the few companies that tells consumers exactly how many contrast control zones go into each of its TVs making it easy to predict what kind of contrast to expect, which is something we really appreciate.

Internally, Vizio is equipping the vast majority of its TVs with its new IQ Ultra processor that helps SmartCast 4.0 run faster and improves HD upscaling. We’ll have to see it in action before we can say how it will stack up against LG’s Alpha a9 and a7 III processors, but again, on paper it all looks great.

Last but not least, gamers can look forward to better frame rates on Vizio TVs in 2020 thanks to the support for VRR via HDMI 2.1 and Vizio’s new ProGaming Engine that offers faster response time and lower input lag for the M-Series, P-Series and P-Series Quantum X.

New Vizio TVs for 2020

Vizio OLED (H1 Series)

The Vizio OLED might be one of the most exciting TVs of the year. It promises to lower the price of OLED screens by at least $300 here in the US if you plan on buying a 55-inch model, and even more if you have your eye on a 65-inch screen size.

In terms of specs, the Vizio OLED will use Vizio’s new IQ Ultra image processor and support VRR up to 120Hz. Vizio says the TV covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space - but is limited to only around 800 nits of peak brightness.

Unlike the other Vizio 2020 TVs that are available starting in late June, we won’t get the Vizio OLED until the fall (September through November). By then, LG will have its BX OLED available and the Sony A8H OLED will have had a number of months head start. Still, if you can hold out for a few more months, you can stand to save a lot of money on an OLED.

US Model Names: Vizio OLED55-H1 ($1,299), OLED65-H1 ($1,999)

Vizio P-Series Quantum and P-Series Quantum X (Q9-H1 and QX-H1)

At the top of Vizio’s LED-LCD offerings are the Vizio P-Series Quantum and Vizio P-Series Quantum X that are returning for their second consecutive year.

The P-Series Quantum X is definitely the more formidable of the two, especially considering its crazy peak brightness, and will be available starting in June for $1,499. You’ll have three sizes to choose from (65-, 75- and 85-inches) and all of them use the new IQ Ultra image processor and VRR up to 120Hz. The 65- and 85-inch TVs hit 3,000 nits peak brightness and use 384 or 792 local dimming zones respectively, while the 75-inch version only reaches 2,800 nits with 480 local dimming zones.

Stepping down to the regular Vizio P-Series Quantum, you’ll still get the IQ Ultra image processor and VRR up to 120Hz, however you’ll take a massive hit in terms of brightness (they’re only 1,200 nits) and local dimming zones (200 or 240, respectively, for the 65- and 75-inch sizes). That said, the regular P-Series Quantum is cheaper than the P-Series Quantum X, and you can save about $300 by choosing the lower-specc’d displays.

All the TVs in the range except for the 85-inch P-Series Quantum X will be available in late June and the latter will be available in the fall around the time of the Vizio OLED.

US Model Names: Vizio P65QX-H1 ($1,499), Vizio P75QX-H1 ($1,999), Vizio P85QX-H1 ($2,999), Vizio P65Q9-H1 ($1,199), Vizio P75Q9-H1 ($1,699)

Vizio M-Series (Q8 and Q7)

As you step further down the lineup, things become even more complicated - for example, like last year you’ll find two different versions of the M-Series that are wildly different. Both only have a 60Hz native refresh rate and use the IQ Active image processor, but that’s where the similarities end.

The better of the two series is the Vizio M-Series Q8 that’s only available in either a 55- or a 65-inch screen size. Both have 90 contrast control zones, far less than the P-Series but far more than the M-Series Q7 models, and use the IQ Active image processor instead of the IQ Ultra that you’d find in the higher-end models.

Then there’s the Vizio M-Series Q7 that comes in 50-, 55- and 65-inch sizes that use 16 or 30 contrast control zones. They too use the IQ Active image processor and according to the specs provided by Vizio, hit between 400 and 600 nits of peak brightness. That said, they’re ultra affordable and will likely sell super well during Black Friday this year.

US Model Names: Vizio M55Q8-H1($549), Vizio M65Q8-H1 ($749), Vizio M50Q7-H1 ($399), Vizio M55Q7-H1 ($499), Vizio M65Q7-H1 ($699)

Vizio V-Series

In case you missed the memo, the V-Series stands for value. It’s Vizio’s catchall term to describe any TV that it feels like fits into that framework, and therefore is comprised of a number of different models, all of which use full array lighting and the IQ Active processor.

The good news is that all the TVs below support four types of HDR (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG) and while they’re not the most advanced in terms of specs, offers a 70-inch screen size that’s only $659 brand-new. It’s a crazy deal and is available starting today.

US Model Names: Vizio V405 ($229), Vizio V435 ($279), Vizio V505X ($299), Vizio V555 ($339), Vizio V585 ($349), Vizio V605 ($399), Vizio V655-H9 ($469), Vizio V705-H3 ($659), Vizio V755-H4 ($799).