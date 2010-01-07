Toshiba BDX3000 will bring Blu-ray 3D

Toshiba has unveiled its Blu-ray player line-up, with the flagship BDX3000 bringing Blu-ray 3D capability when it arrives later in 2010.

The BDX3000 headlines three players – the other two being the BDX2500 and BDX2700 – but all three bring impressive new functionality including streaming entertainment from NetFlix, CinemaNow, Pandora and 1080p VUDU content.

"Entertainment options have come full circle, not just from high quality, high definition disc based Blu-ray content, but now also through online streaming of movies, TV shows and music," said Jodi Sally, Vice President of Digital Audio/Video Marketing.

"With these new devices, consumers will now not only be able to enjoy thousands of TV episodes and movies streamed from Netflix and Cinema Now, but also 1080p content from VUDU.

Pandora's (set top) box

"In addition, to round out the offerings, consumers can enjoy their favourite music playlists created with Pandora for a fuller experience," she added.

The Blu-ray 3D option will obviously get attention, although Tosh has put the arrival of the BDX300 as Q3 2010.

As you may expect, both the $199 BDX2500 and the $249 BDX2700 bring BD-Live, 1080p playback and also have Dolby True HD and DTS HD Master Audio | Essential.

The BDX2500 has a USB port and can be bought with an optional dongle, but the BDX2700 has built in Wi-Fi.

More details about the BDX3000 will surface closer to launch.