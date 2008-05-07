Men in Black is first UK BD-Live Blu-ray film

Sony Pictures has revealed that sci-fi blockbuster Men in Black will be the first film it releases to the international market with Blu-ray BD-Live functionality.

For those who are completely unaware of what BD-Live is, it enables network functionality and brings extras and games.

In the case of MiB this manifests itself with a BD-Live multi-player Interactive Trivia Game, as well as exclusive downloadable theatrical and home entertainment previews.

They even throw in a FAQ about BD-Live functionality.

Exciting possibilities

"SPHE is delighted to bring BD-Live to International markets for the first time," stated Matt Brown of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

"This follows a successful launch in the US in March and is just the start of the exciting possibilities that will soon be available on high definition Blu-ray Disc."

If you have 2.0 Blu-ray player (if you’ve updated your PS3 then it will do just fine) then you only have to hold on until 16 June for that long-awaited FAQ.