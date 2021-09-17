Verizon's new iPhone 13 deals offer free devices - even for existing customers

Both new and existing customers can bag themselves a free device via trade-in with today's new Verizon iPhone 13 deals - now available to pre-order.

Yep, that's right - you don't need to sign up to an expensive new unlimited plan to score yourself up to $800 off an iPhone 13, $700 off an iPhone 13 Mini, or a whopping $1,000 off an iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, simply trade-in that old device.

Normally, upgrade trade-in rebates at Verizon tend to range anywhere between the $400 to $500 mark so these are very, very generous savings indeed. It's likely Verizon is offering these to tempt over those users who are thinking of skipping this year's iPhone 13 deals - mostly because it's a fairly iterative upgrade over the iPhone 12.

While your old device's value may vary depending on age, it's well worth checking in to see how much you'll get for it in a trade. It's highly likely you'll be able to get a full rebate here with an iPhone 12 and quite possibly an iPhone 11 too. Cracked screen and damaged devices are also eligible to trade too, although you won't get as much for them of course.

If you're a new customer, Verizon will also score you an additional $500 in account credit if you port your number in from another carrier. While niche, this saving can be stacked on top of that trade-in rebate for an absolutely huge discount on both your device and plan payments.

Verizon iPhone 13 deals now available for pre-order

Apple iPhone 13 mini: save up to $700 with a trade-in, plus $500 with a switch

If you like your flagships in a more pocket-friendly form factor, consider the iPhone 13 mini. Verizon's introductory trade-in rebate of up to $700 (available with an upgrade or new line) is actually enough to cover the entire cost of the device here. Bonuses also apply for those switching over from another carrier. Even though it's a smaller device, don't sleep on this one - it's every bit as powerful as the other 13-series devices thanks to its super-speedy A15 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in, plus $500 with a switch

Verizon iPhone 13 deals deals this week also include big savings for the brand new iPhone 13 Pro - a device that not only looks fantastic thanks to its stainless steel chassis, but also for the first time on an iPhone features a 120Hz screen (among other upgrades). Trade-in that old device and you'll potentially bag one of these for free, regardless of whether you're upgrading or getting a new line. Also available is a bonus $500 in credit for those switching over from another carrier, a nice little bonus that can be used in addition to a trade rebate.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in, plus $500 with a switch

And finally, we've got the biggest, meanest, and most expensive new iPhone of the lot - the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is one pricey device indeed, although luckily this week's Verizon iPhone 13 deals can save you up to $1,000 with a trade-in for both existing and new customers. If you're coming over from another carrier you'll also score an additional $500 in credit to use on either your device or your plan. Together, those are actually enough to cover the entire cost of the device here.

