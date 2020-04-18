Verizon's iPhone SE pre-order deal gets you a rare price cut on Apple AirPods

Apple's latest phone, the iPhone SE, is now available to pre-order with an affordable starting price of just $399. Verizon's current iPhone SE deal waives its activation fee with your pre-order purchase and gives you a 10% discount on Apple's latest model AirPods.



The 2020 iPhone SE features Apple's most powerful chip, the A13 Bionic, and packs a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and wireless charging. The budget iPhone includes an impressive camera system with 4K recording is available in three color options: black, white, and Product Red.

Starting now through April 23, Verizon is waiving its activation fee when you pre-order the iPhone SE online or from the My Verizon app. The carrier is also discounting the Apple Airpods with charging case, bringing the price down to $143.99. You'll see the offer applied once you add the earbuds to your cart.



If you're interested in any accessories with your purchase, Verizon is also offering a 25% discount on iPhone SE cases & screen protectors.

iPhone SE for $399 at Sprint | Pre-order the iPhone SE and get 10% off AirPods and waived activation fee

For a limited time, Verizon is waiving its activation fee when you pre-order the iPhone SE for $399. The carrier is also offering a 10% discount on the Apple AirPods with charging case. This deal ends on April 23.

View Deal

See how Verizon compares - the best iPhone SE pre-order deals

Learn more about Apple's budget phone with all you need to know on the iPhone SE 2020 release date, price, specs and more.



Interested in the iPhone 11? You can also see the best iPhone 11 and 11 Pro prices and deals that are available now.