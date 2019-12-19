Verizon phone deal: get an iPhone XR for free when you switch to Unlimited

If you're looking to score a deal on an older generation iPhone, then you've come to the right place. Well, not really that old – it's last year's model.

Starting today Verizon is offering the iPhone XR for free when you switch to Unlimited. This limited-time promotion ends on Christmas Day.



The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display and offers 64GB of storage. The 2018 iPhone packs the powerful A12 Bionic chip and includes an impressive 12MP camera. The XR also offers Face ID, wireless charging and provides up to 11 hours of battery life.



Despite the 2019 range now on shelves, the iPhone XR is still a solid and reliable choice, and this offer from Verizon gets you the phone for free. You must add the phone with monthly payments or at a full retail price, activate a new line with Verizon Unlimited, and you'll receive $600 credited to your account over 24 months. Plus, you can get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

iPhone XR for $599.99 at Verizon | Get the iPhone XR for free when you switch to Verizon Unlimited

