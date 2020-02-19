Unleash your inner rockstar with this stellar Marshall Bluetooth speaker deal

Are you on the hunt for a new Bluetooth speaker that will stand out from the sea of Apple HomePod lookalikes? Check out this fantastic Marshall speaker deal from Amazon, which prove you don't have to be rich to be a rockstar.

The Marshall Acton II Voice, which comes with Alexa built-in, has been given a huge 37% discount, slashing the price from$299.99 to a much more palatable $189.99. That's a saving of $110. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Marshall Bluetooth speaker prices in your region.)

You'll need to be quick though; this deal ends at midnight, February 19. Looking for something a little bigger? The Marshall Woburn II is also discounted by $100 at Amazon, and there's no time limit on this brilliant speaker deal.

Usually $499, Amazon has slashed the price to just $399, which is a saving of 20 percent. While this model doesn't come with a built-in voice assistant, it's still one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market, thanks to its slick looks and powerful sound.

While these discounts aren't quite as deep as the ones we spotted over Black Friday, we think they still represent really good value for money.

Both of these guitar amp-inspired Bluetooth speakers come with tons of rock heritage, melding Marshall's iconic retro design with modern conveniences like wireless connectivity and, in the case of the Acton II Voice, built-in voice assistance, allowing it to double up as a smart speaker and control hub for your other smart home devices.

Today's best Marshall Bluetooth Speaker deals

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker: $299.99 $189.99 at Amazon

It may be the smallest in the Marshall speaker lineup, but it still packs a punch, with a 30 foot wireless range, built-in Alexa, and a warm, rock-ready sound. Now with $110 off, it's a bargain – and you only have until midnight to take advantage.View Deal

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker: $499.99 $399 at Amazon

This amp-style speaker is one of our favorite wireless speakers on the market, and it sounds just as good as it looks – and it's also been given a $100 discount by Amazon. There's no time limit on this deal, but we'd still recommend acting fast.View Deal

In the US? Never fear, we have Marshall deals for you as well. Scroll down for the best Marshall speaker and headphone prices we've found today.