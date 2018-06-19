Uncharted 4, Bloodborne and more now available for under $20

If you’ve held off on buying some of the best PS4 games, Sony is ready to reward your patience. Earlier today, the makers of the PS4 and PS4 Pro announced the PlayStation Hits Collection that will contain the system’s top-selling games at a new price point of $19.99.

Games listed as part of the PlayStation Hits Collection include Battlefield 4, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Street Fighter V, Bloodborne, DOOM, Yakuza 0, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Ratchet & Clank Remastered.

On top of those marquee titles, you can also expect to see LittleBigPlanet 3, Killzone: Shadow Fall, Infamous: Second Son, Driveclub, The Last of Us Remastered, Project Cars and Yakuza Kiwami as part of the Collection as well.

The program will kick off on June 28 here in the US and around the same time in Canada - although a post on Sony’s PlayStation Blog mentions that there might be some variation between the US and Canadian PlayStation Hits titles.

The current library of games sits at 15 titles and Sony says it will be adding more titles to the PlayStation Hits Collection over time. The program follows a similar outline to the Greatest Hits Collections we’ve seen on the PS3, PS2 and even original PS One consoles.