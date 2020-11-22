UFC 255 live stream: how to watch Figueiredo vs Perez online from anywhere tonight

Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo will be looking to solidify his status as one of MMA’s big guns, with the first defence of his flyweight title taking place this Saturday against up-and-coming Alex Perez at UFC 255. In this guide, we'll detail exactly how to get a UFC 255 live stream and watch Figueiredo vs Perez and more this weekend.

The headline act had been set to see Figueiredo face former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, but those plans were nixed when Garbrandt was forced to pull out due to a torn bicep.

Live stream UFC 255 UFC 255 takes place at the UFC APEX Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 21. The slated time of the main card is 10pm ET/ 7pm PT, making it a 3am GMT Sunday morning start in the UK and you can expect the main event at around 1am ET/10pm PT / 6am GMT. Streaming options follow, and you can watch them from anywhere and in safety with a VPN.

Newly minted champ Figueiredo will now make his first defence of his title since beating Joseph Benavidez in July against Perez who has made a strong transition since shining in Dana White's Contender Series.

Boasting a pro career record of 24-5-0 with six of those victories coming in UFC, the younger and more offensively diverse Perez certainly looks a threat. Perez has also beaten Jussier Formiga - the only man to have claimed a win against Figueiredo - adding further spice to an already intriguing match-up.

The clash headlines a stacked undercard that sees another flyweight title fight, this time in the women's division, where Valentina Shevchenko is aiming defend her crown against Jennifer Maia.

Read on to find a UFC 255 live stream to watch Figueiredo vs Perez online wherever you are in the world.

How to watch UFC 255 from outside your country

Read on for specific information on who is showing a UFC 255 live stream on TV and PPV in different countries including the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

But the first thing worth mentioning is that anyone who finds themselves abroad for the event can still watch via their usual home broadcaster or service by using a VPN. Otherwise known as a Virtual Private Network, it's a nifty bit of software that lets you access content from your home country completely legally. Crucially, this means you and won't have to loiter around the internet's sketchier corners for a stream.

Live stream UFC from anywhere with a VPN

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE, when you subscribe for a year. Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.



UFC 255 live stream: watch Figueiredo vs Perez and Saturday's full card online in the US

You'll need to be subscribed to ESPN+ in order to watch UFC 255 in the US this weekend. However, if you aren't already a subscriber, there's an easy way to save cash on your membership and PPV fight at the same time. You can buy a year's subscription to ESPN+ and access to this weekend's fight for just $84.98. Considering members usually have to pay $64.99 for this fight on top of their subscription (that comes in at $49.99 a year), that's an excellent offer. If you're already a member you can pick up that PPV ticket by itself for the usual price of $64.99. A subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.



How to watch UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez live stream and UK start time

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events right now, and the great news is that this weekend's UFC 255 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 1 for all the action from Vegas, with coverage beginning on the channel with their build-up preview show followed by prelims starting at midnight on Sunday ahead of the main show at 3am. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days - and don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

How to watch UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez live stream in Canada

There are a number of pay-per-view providers offering a Figueiredo vs Perez live stream in Canada this weekend. There's a full list up for grabs here, but it's worth noting you can head to the likes of Shaw Direct, Bell and Rogers with pricing at CA$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card event at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, November 21.

How to watch UFC 255: live stream Figueiredo vs Perez in Australia

You'll find UFC 255's main card available on PPV via your choice of Foxtel Main Event, Fetch and UFC Fight Pass PPV. It's up for grabs for AU$54.95 and the main card will take place at 2pm AEDT on Sunday, which should mean that you won't have to get up early to catch the main event. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass and ESPN as well.

How to watch Figueiredo vs Perez: UFC 255 live stream in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers a Figueiredo vs Perez live stream this weekend, currently priced at NZ$39.95 for the live main card event. You'll want to make sure you're watching ahead of the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday to get all the action.

UFC 255 FAQ

Who are Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez? Brazilian powerhouse Deiveson "Deus da Guerra" Figueiredo is a former cowboy who herded buffaloes in his home city of Soure, Para before immersing himself in the world of capoeira and then MMA. The 32-year-old has gone on to reach the top of the 125-pound division, battering Joseph Benavidez in July to capture the UFC men’s flyweight title. Earning a contract off the back of a sparkling performance on "Dana White's Contender Series, California's Alex Perez rise to becoming a genuine contender has been rapid since making his promotional UFC debut back in 2017. Currently on a three-fight winning streak Perez (24-5 MMA, 6-1 UFC), has only lost one time in the UFC Octagon - a November 2018 TKO defeat at the hands of Joseph Benavidez.

Who is the favorite to win the Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez fight? Figueiredo's champion status perhaps hands him the advantage with the bookies, with Paddy Power placing him as 3/10 favourite with Perez installed as a 12/5 underdog.

When did Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez last step into the cage? Figueiredo last fight was a career-defining TKO victory over Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night 172 that saw him claim the vacant UFC Flyweight title. Perez earned himself the Performance of the Night award for his impressive round 1 TKO take down of Jussier Formiga in his most recent fight, delivering a devastating flurry of calf kicks to end the bout.

What are the other highlights from UFC 255? Alongside a double helping of the Shevchenko sisters (Valentina defends her Flyweight crown against Jennifer Maia in the co-headliner while older sibling Antonina has a match-up against Ariane Lipski in the same weight class in the prelims), UFC 255 also boasts a potential Welterweight blockbuster that pits Mike Perry against Tim Means . There's a tasty-looking Light Heavyweight rematch between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Paul Craig to kick off the main card.

UFC 255 full card

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Alex Perez

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia

Mike Perry vs Tim Means

Katlyn Chookagian vs Cynthia Calvillo

Maurício Rua vs Paul Craig

Prelims

Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval

Joaquin Buckley vs Jordan Wright

Antonina Shevchenko vs Ariane Lipski

Daniel Rodrigues vs Nicolas Dalby

Early Prelims

Alan Jouban vs Jared Gooden

Kyle Daukaus vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Louis Cosce vs Sasha Palatnikov