UFC 242 is now ready to order - see how to watch Khabib vs Poirier this Saturday

The awesome Khabib Nurmagomedov is back in the Octagon this weekend on a stacked UFC 242 card coming all the way from Abu Dhabi. Saturday, September 7 is the date for your diary as some of the fiercest MMA fighters around head to The Arena on Yas Island. And to make sure you're well prepared to watch all the action, ESPN+ has already officially opened PPV sales.

Following his big-profile (and even bigger money) win against Conor McGregor almost a year ago, it's no surprise that the world of MMA can't wait to see what Khabib will do next. He remains undefeated over the course of 27 professional bouts and you can just ask McGregor how hard it will be for anybody to step up and make it through an unrelenting Khabib mauling to take the gold.

But the Eagle will have to defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier (the interim champ), who should deliver a genuine challenge to Khabib. He's not in the current top 10 pound-for-pound UFC rankings without good cause, and he overcame Max Holloway in the Fight of the Night back at UFC 236 in April. It will be an upset if Poirier can pull it off, but only a fool would completely disregard the Louisiana-born Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

In a card filled with thirteen fights in total, there's heavyweight interest with Curtis Blaydes taking on Russian veteran Shamil Abdurakhimov, while the pick of the women's division fights is Scotland's Joanne Calderwood taking on fellow flyweight up against Andrea Lee.

Tempted? You should be! And you can get ahead of the game now - read on to discover how to order the ESPN+'s UFC PPV now and get yourself a UFC 242 live stream - the only thing you'll have to remember is to tune in earlier than usual as this one get's going at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

How to watch UFC online in the US exclusively on ESPN

Since January 2019, ESPN+ has held the exclusive rights to show every single UFC event in the US - and of course that includes UFC 242.

How much that costs depends on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don't, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $79.99. That won't just buy you the UFC 242 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone).

For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 242 for $59.99.

And don't worry if you want to grab the PPV but are going to be outside the US when it's on. Just scroll down the page a little to discover how to use a VPN to watch a UFC 242 live stream from abroad.

Live stream UFC from anywhere in the world

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you've got your subscription sorted but then find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch as if you were back at home.