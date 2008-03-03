Trending
Brands

Hitachi to launch slimline Wooo 'TV' range in UK

By  

Wooo range only 38mm wide, but lacks TV tuner

null

Following on from Sony’s launch of the 3mm thick XEL-1 OLED TV in Japan, Hitachi has thrown down the gauntlet in Europe by announcing the imminent arrival of its so-called Wooo range of slimline TVs.

Well, Hitachi isn’t actually going to describe any of the models in its new range specifically as a TV, as none of them feature an on-board TV tuner. Quite what it will call them isn’t yet clear. However, with a suitable set-top box and an HDMI cable, they are all perfectly able to function as TVs.

Space saving mission

The omission of a tuner is just one of many space-saving and size-reducing measures taken by Hitachi. The on-board power supply has been downsized by 33 per cent too, a move that allows for a much thinner screen overall.

Cnet reports that in Japan the Wooo range is available in a range of colours, including white. Hitachi has also confirmed that the Woo will be available for European markets in three ascending sizes of 32, 37 and 42-inches.

The 32-inch, 720p MH70 will arrive in April, priced £1,145. The 1080p, 37-inch 37MX70 will arrive in May and cost £1,900. Meanwhile, the 42-inch, 1080p 42MX70 will arrive in June and cost approximately £2,290.

Related news

See more news