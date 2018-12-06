This Spider-Man PS4 deal is great, but there’s a catch

While there were a number of fantastic deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, Spider-Man on PS4 wasn’t among them. Well, OK, there was that great PS4 bundle that included Spider-Man, but that sold out in seconds…

To make up for last time, both Amazon and Walmart are offering a substantial discount on one of the PS4’s best games today: $20 off Spider-Man on PS4.

Unfortunately, there's a catch. Because this is such a good deal and so many gamers have already taken advantage of it, Amazon is back-ordered until mid-January.

If you don't mind not having Spider-Man under the tree this year, then it's still a fantastic, amazing, astounding ... you get where I'm going with this ... deal, but thankfully, Walmart has it in-stock right now.

Spider-Man on PS4: $59.99 $39.99 on Amazon

Don't miss this fantastic, amazing, astounding ... you get where I'm going with this ... deal on one of the best games of 2018. For a limited time, you can get Spider-Man on PS4 for $20 off the regular $59.99 price. The catch? It'll be delivered in mid-January.View Deal