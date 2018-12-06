This Spider-Man PS4 deal is great, but there’s a catch

While there were a number of fantastic deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, Spider-Man on PS4 wasn’t among them. Well, OK, there was that great PS4 bundle that included Spider-Man, but that sold out in seconds…
To make up for last time, both Amazon and Walmart are offering a substantial discount on one of the PS4’s best games today: $20 off Spider-Man on PS4.
Unfortunately, there's a catch. Because this is such a good deal and so many gamers have already taken advantage of it, Amazon is back-ordered until mid-January.
If you don't mind not having Spider-Man under the tree this year, then it's still a fantastic, amazing, astounding ... you get where I'm going with this ... deal, but thankfully, Walmart has it in-stock right now.
Spider-Man on PS4:
$59.99 $39.99 on Amazon
Don't miss this fantastic, amazing, astounding ... you get where I'm going with this ... deal on one of the best games of 2018. For a limited time, you can get Spider-Man on PS4 for $20 off the regular $59.99 price. The catch? It'll be delivered in mid-January.View Deal
Spider-Man on PS4:
$59.99 $39.99 at Walmart
Can't wait until 2019 to web your way around the Big Apple? Walmart currently has Spider-Man in stock for $39.99. There's no telling how long it will stay that way, however, so you'll have to act fast. Excelsior! In stock!View Deal