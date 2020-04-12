This Samsung 65 4K TV gets a $300 price cut at Best Buy - today only!

Best Buy's one-day sale is happening right now and includes incredible deals on 4K TVs like the Samsung 65-inch QLED TV that's on sale for $799.99. That's a $300 discount and the best price we've found for the big-screen smart TV.



The 65-inch QLED TV delivers a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K resolution and Quantum Dot technology which results in over a billion shades of brilliant color to deliver a cinema-like picture experience. The big-screen TV also features smart capabilities, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. The Q60 Series TV is also compatible with the SmartThings App, which allows you to control and monitor your TV and connected devices from your smartphone.



As we mentioned above, this incredible deal is only available today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

